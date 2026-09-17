Liberia: New Totota Public School Closed Over Overcrowding

Students seen sitting on floor as authorities assess classroom, seating shortages

TOTOTA, Bong County, September 17, 2026: Education authorities in Bong County have temporarily closed the New Totota Public School following severe overcrowding and inadequate seating that reportedly forced some students to attend classes while sitting on the floor.

The decision followed an assessment of the school Wednesday, September 16, by a team led by District Education Officer Abraham Gbelekoyah and County Education Officer David Boakai, along with other local stakeholders.

The assessment came after photographs showing students sitting on the classroom floor circulated on social media, drawing attention to conditions at the school.

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Education officials met with the school administration to determine the extent of the overcrowding and seating shortage and establish what steps had been taken to address the situation.

School authorities said the photographs were circulated to draw attention to the institution's challenges and seek assistance from the government, parents, community members and other stakeholders.

According to the administration, enrollment has increased significantly, placing additional pressure on limited classroom space and seating.

The school currently has slightly more than 400 students, according to information provided during the assessment.

School authorities partly attributed the enrollment increase to the government's free and compulsory education policy at the lower elementary level, which they said has encouraged more children to enroll.

The administration also cited the loss of a building previously provided by a church as another factor contributing to the overcrowding.

According to school authorities, the facility had been used for classes but was later reclaimed by the church, leaving the school with fewer classrooms to accommodate its growing enrollment.

The principal also said New Totota Public School is reportedly among 100 elementary schools expected to benefit from the government's school construction program, which could help address its infrastructure challenges if implemented.

During Wednesday's assessment, CEO Boakai questioned whether the school administration had formally notified education authorities about the overcrowding and seating shortage before the photographs were circulated.

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The administration acknowledged that it had not formally reported the situation to the relevant education authorities before the images appeared on social media.

Commissioner Stephen N. Binda also raised concerns about the circulation of photographs involving the students and the manner in which the school's problems were brought to public attention.

Following the assessment, Boakai told the administration that enrollment should take into account available classroom space and seating to ensure students have an appropriate learning environment.

He announced that education authorities would meet with parents, teachers and students Thursday to discuss overcrowding, classroom capacity, seating arrangements and other challenges facing the school.

Boakai said the school will remain temporarily closed pending the outcome of the meeting.

He added that education authorities would subsequently brief the media on decisions reached and measures to address the situation.

The meeting is expected to determine when classes will resume and what immediate measures will be taken to address the school's classroom and seating shortages.