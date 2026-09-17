Liberia: Yekeson Takes Over At Commerce

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's nominee for Minister of Commerce and Industry, Stephen M. Yekeson Jr., has taken office as Acting Minister pending his confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Yekeson assumed leadership of the ministry on Wednesday after President Boakai appointed him to replace Magdalene E. Dagoseh.

His appointment places him at the helm of one of the government's key economic ministries, responsible for trade, investment, industrial development, consumer protection and policies affecting Liberia's business environment.

Yekeson brings experience spanning finance, public administration, infrastructure, investment, and corporate strategy.

His professional background includes service in government, corporate America and regional investment ventures, as well as involvement in negotiations surrounding major public-private partnerships.

He takes over the Commerce Ministry at a time when Liberia continues to confront significant economic and commercial challenges, including price pressures, high operating costs, limited access to financing and difficulties facing local businesses and manufacturers.

The new Acting Minister will also be expected to advance government policies to improve the business climate, strengthen consumer protection, encourage investment, and expand opportunities for Liberian-owned businesses.

Yekeson will serve in an acting capacity until the Senate considers his nomination through its confirmation process.