Ghana: Quit Power Corridors in 30 Days · Gridco Directs Encroachers Nationwide

17 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has intensified its nationwide campaign to clear encroachers from high-voltage transmission corridors to protect power infrastructure, ensure public safety and maintain reliable electricity supply.

Speaking during a field monitoring and sensitisation exercise in Kumasi yesterday, the Director of Land Management at GRIDCo, Mr Bismark Anane, said transmission corridors must remain free of human settlements and physical structures.

He warned that unauthorised developments beneath high-voltage lines could restrict maintenance access and expose nearby communities to serious safety risks. Read More

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