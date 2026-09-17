Liberia: Free National ID Cards Only for Disadvantaged Liberians - Says National Identification Registry

The National Identification Registry (NIR) says its planned free national identification cards will be provided specifically to disadvantaged and unemployed Liberians, and not to the general population.

NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters made the clarification Tuesday, September 15, during a meeting with journalists in Monrovia.

Peters said Liberians who are employed, as well as foreign residents, will be required to pay a fee to obtain the national identification card.

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He said the NIR is seeking approximately US$54.7 million to implement the free national identification program for disadvantaged and underprivileged citizens.

According to Peters, the national ID card will help citizens access essential services, including healthcare, education, banking and business, while providing a traceable identification record for citizens across the country.

He said the program will be implemented once the agreement currently before the National Legislature is ratified.

Peters disclosed that the NIR has already begun mapping counties as part of its efforts to decentralize registration services and make the enrollment process more accessible to citizens outside Monrovia.

He also sought to dispel concerns over the protection of citizens' personal information, particularly in relation to OSD, the company financing the enrollment process.

Peters explained that OSD's responsibility is to invest in Liberia's information and communications technology infrastructure, while the NIR will conduct the registration exercise and maintain custody of citizens' personal data.