Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has expressed concern over the high level of poverty in the country, citing difficult living conditions affecting millions of Liberians, particularly children.

The Chamber through its president Natty B. Davis said approximately 3.3 million people are living in poverty in Liberia, and described the situation as a major challenge to the country's social and economic development.

Speaking as a guest at a one-day lecture forum organized by the Voices of the Elders in Monrovia Wednesdy, Mr. Davis, a former official of government, said about 30 percent of children under the age of five are stunted, a situation he said reflects the difficulties many families face in accessing adequate nutrition and essential services.

He did not close source of the information and this could not independently verify the claims. But he also raised concern over access to education, stating that one-fourth of children between the ages of five and 12 have never entered a classroom.

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Davis said the figures underscore the need for greater attention to the welfare, education and overall development of Liberia's children.

The LCC President's comments come amid ongoing efforts by the government and development partners to address poverty and improve access to basic social services across the country.

Poverty, inadequate nutrition and limited access to education continue to pose challenges to efforts aimed at improving living conditions and expanding opportunities for Liberians.

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce has continued to advocate for policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the private sector, creating economic opportunities and promoting sustainable growth.