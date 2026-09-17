Liberia: West Point Fishmongers Receive U.S.$450 Each Under Realise Project

Fifty fishmongers in West Point have each received US$450 in livelihood support under the Government of Liberia's REALISE Project.

The financial assistance was provided Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with support from the World Bank's ProBlue Program, as part of efforts to strengthen the businesses and livelihoods of vulnerable women.

The beneficiaries received training in financial management, proper use of the funds and improved fishmongering practices before the disbursement.

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Some of the recipients said they were selected through an open raffle process, describing the support as timely assistance that could help improve their businesses and household incomes.

They thanked the Government of Liberia, the REALISE Project and the ProBlue Program for the support, saying the funding would help them address some of the financial challenges affecting their businesses.

REALISE Project Coordinator Jesse Bengu said the initiative is intended to provide economic opportunities for vulnerable people, particularly women, and contribute to the government's efforts to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

LACE Executive Director Julius K. Sele disclosed that the US$450 disbursed to each fishmonger is the first installment of a total US$900 allocated to each beneficiary.

Sele urged the recipients to invest the money in their businesses and use it for its intended purpose, warning that the release of the second installment will depend on their responsible use of the first tranche.

The beneficiaries have pledged to invest the funds in their fishmongering activities to expand their businesses, improve their incomes and strengthen their financial independence.