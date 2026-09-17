Liberia: Kpelle Association Launches Dollar Rally for Ex-VP Taylor

The National Association of the Kpelle and Kpelle-Speaking People of Liberia (NAKKSPL) has launched a solidarity fundraising campaign in support of former Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, amid allegations and legal proceedings involving the former government official.

The initiative, described by organizers as a "Dollar Rally," was launched in Gbarnga, Bong County, on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with community leaders calling on Kpelle and Kpelle-speaking people to stand by Madam Taylor during what they described as a difficult period.

Organizers said the campaign is intended to raise financial support for Taylor's legal team and medical expenses, while stressing that the initiative is not intended to interfere with Liberia's justice system or determine the outcome of the case.

Speaking at the launch, NAKKSPL National Chairman J. Lepolu Torlon said Taylor remained part of the Kpelle community and should not be abandoned because she was facing allegations under the law.

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"A few weeks ago, our daughter was alleged of multiple charges under the law," Torlon told supporters.

He described Taylor as a former senator, mother and vice president of Liberia, emphasizing her connection to the Kpelle community and saying the campaign was based on cultural and community ties rather than political affiliation.

"We think in this difficult time, it is not time to abandon your own," he said, adding that Taylor "remains an integral part of our family."

Torlon said contributions had already been coming from Liberians and supporters in the United States, Europe, Asia and different parts of Liberia, including rural communities.

He also sought to distance the campaign from Liberia's partisan political divisions, insisting that the gathering was not intended to support or oppose any political party.

"Let people not politicize this," he said. "We are coming together because we are Kpelle and Kpelle-speaking people."

Torlon further emphasized that the campaign should not be interpreted as an attempt to pressure the courts or influence the judicial process.

"Our solidarity rally does not in any way interfere with the law of Liberia," he said.

He characterized the situation as a legal matter involving Taylor and the law rather than a political confrontation between the former vice president and the current administration.

The launch was also attended by James T. Zuannah, chairman of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), who stressed that he was participating as a Kpelle person rather than speaking on behalf of a political party.

"This is not a CDC thing. This is not a Unity Party thing," Zuannah said.

According to Zuannah, the common bond among participants was their Kpelle identity and desire to demonstrate solidarity with one of their own.

He said the campaign was not intended to declare Taylor innocent or guilty.

"Whether she's wrong, that is not what we've come for," he said. "We remain with Dr. Jewel up to the end of this case."

Zuannah recalled Taylor's tenure as Liberia's vice president and said her position as the country's first elected female vice president had been a source of pride for members of the Kpelle community.

He compared the community's support for Taylor to the way families continue to stand by their children during difficult circumstances, even when allegations of wrongdoing arise.

He encouraged people to contribute whatever they could afford, stressing that the campaign was less about the amount raised than the willingness to demonstrate support.

"It's not about the money, it's about your willingness to stand with somebody," he said.

Organizers encouraged contributions ranging from small amounts in Liberian dollars to larger donations, saying every contribution would demonstrate solidarity.

During the rally, several citizens appealed to supporters to contribute toward what was described as Taylor's legal and medical expenses.

One speaker emphasized that an allegation should not automatically be treated as a finding of guilt.

"Being accused, it does not mean you are guilty," the speaker said.

The statement reflects the principle that allegations must be tested through due process, with guilt determined by a competent court based on evidence and applicable law.

Taylor's previous senior roles in Liberian public life have made the fundraising campaign politically sensitive. She served as senator for Bong County before becoming vice president under former President George Weah.

Her political career has made her a prominent national figure and an influential member of the Kpelle community.

Supporters at the Gbarnga event said her previous public service was among the reasons they wanted to demonstrate solidarity with her. However, speakers repeatedly insisted that supporting Taylor did not amount to declaring her innocent or challenging the authority of the courts.

The rally also highlights the continuing role of ethnic, cultural and community identities in Liberia's public life. Kpelle people constitute one of Liberia's largest ethnic communities, with Kpelle-speaking populations spread across several counties, including Bong, Lofa, Margibi and parts of Montserrado.

For NAKKSPL, Taylor's connection to the Kpelle community was sufficient reason to mobilize support regardless of political differences.

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Torlon said the gathering was an opportunity for the community to reconsider how people respond when one of their members faces hardship. He called for greater solidarity during difficult periods and urged supporters not to turn the campaign into a partisan political contest.

The involvement of Zuannah, a senior figure associated with the CDC, nevertheless gives the rally an additional political dimension, although he explicitly rejected the suggestion that he was attending in his capacity as a party chairman.

A speaker who said he had worked at a circuit court for 28 years also appealed for the matter to be handled carefully by the justice system. He acknowledged the authority of the law and urged those responsible for the case to examine the circumstances properly.

For Taylor's supporters, the Dollar Rally is both a cultural expression of solidarity and a financial effort to help her navigate the legal process.

For the justice system, however, the allegations remain a matter to be determined through evidence and due process.

NAKKSPL leadership maintains that it has no intention of determining that question. Instead, its message is that regardless of the outcome of the proceedings, the Kpelle community does not intend to abandon one of its prominent members while she faces the legal process.

As contributions continue, organizers are expected to encourage supporters in Liberia and abroad to participate, placing community solidarity alongside respect for the rule of law.