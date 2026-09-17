Liberia: LCPS Faculty of Community Health Receives 5-Year Accreditation

The Faculty of Community Health of the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) have received a five-year accreditation from the West African College of Physicians (WACP), marking a significant breakthrough in specialist medical education and public health training in Liberia.

The accreditation recognizes the College's progress in strengthening its postgraduate residency programs and meeting regional standards for specialist medical training. It is particularly important for Community Health, which plays a critical role in disease prevention, health promotion, health education, disease surveillance, research, and community-based healthcare.

The accreditation follows a comprehensive assessment of the Community Health residency training program conducted by a three-member WACP delegation in June 2026.

Led by the Accrediting Officer of WACP, Professor Hadiza Agbo, the delegation assessed the program's faculty, training environment, clinical facilities, learning resources, and practical training opportunities at Redemption Hospital and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

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Following the assessment, the delegation commended LCPS for strengthening its residency programs and expanding its institutional capacity.

The accreditation comes as the College prepares to celebrate its 10th Scientific Assembly and Convocation, scheduled for September 17-18, 2026, at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The Convocation will produce 11 specialist doctors in four disciplines: Pediatrics (2), Internal Medicine (3), Obstetrics and Gynecology (1), and Surgery (5).

Since specialist residency training began in Liberia in 2013, the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons has trained 166 specialist doctors across multiple disciplines, significantly expanding the country's capacity to provide quality healthcare.