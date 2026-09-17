Liberia: The U.S.$1 Billion Is Not Sitting in a Bank Account

opinion

Liberia's historic US$1 billion revenue collection is an important achievement, but it is already creating a dangerous misconception: that the government suddenly has one billion fresh dollars sitting in a bank account waiting to be divided among competing demands.

That is not how the national budget works.

Following the announcement, the Liberia National Nursing Association reportedly called for nurses to receive salaries of at least US$500 per month. The concerns about low salaries for nurses and other public servants are legitimate. But crossing the US$1 billion revenue mark does not automatically create hundreds of millions of dollars in new, uncommitted money.

Liberia operates essentially under a cash-based budget system. Government spending is tied to revenues and financing actually available.

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Put simply, we largely spend what we collect.

The FY2026 National Budget was prepared based on projected revenues that were already assigned to salaries, goods and services, transfers, public investment, debt obligations and other government expenditures. Therefore, much of the US$1 billion collected has already been spent, committed, allotted or programmed to finance the FY2026 budget. It is not US$1 billion sitting untouched at the Central Bank waiting for new spending requests.

Look at Where the Money Goes

This becomes clearer when we examine Liberia's spending structure.

Reviews of the FY2024, FY2025 and FY2026 national budgets estimated recurrent expenditures at approximately 91.2 percent in FY2024, 88 percent in FY2025 and 76.7 percent in FY2026.

Too much of Liberia's public resources is consumed by the cost of running government rather than building the productive assets needed to transform the economy.

Then consider debt.

The FY2026 National Budget allocated approximately US$230 million for debt servicing, with roughly another US$2 million added through the supplementary budget--bringing the allocation to around US$232 million.

That is nearly a quarter of the celebrated US$1 billion revenue milestone.

And Liberia's total public debt stands at approximately US$2.8 billion and counting. Debt servicing is not optional money sitting around for development. Once those obligations become due, they compete directly with roads, hospitals, schools, agriculture, electricity and other national priorities.

This is why growing debt without corresponding productive investment should concern every Liberian. If we borrow hundreds of millions of dollars but fail to create infrastructure and economic activity capable of generating future growth and revenue, tomorrow's taxpayers inherit the debt while today's citizens see little development.

The Wrong Question

Liberia's nurses, teachers, doctors, police officers, soldiers and other essential public servants deserve serious consideration for better compensation. But sustainable salary increases cannot be based simply on hearing that revenue collection crossed US$1 billion. Permanent salary increases create permanent recurrent obligations.

Government must determine whether those increases can be financed year after year without sacrificing development spending or creating new deficits and debt.

That brings us to the bigger issue.

The question is not: "Liberia collected US$1 billion--how do we divide it?"

The question should be:

What did Liberia get for the US$1 billion it collected and spent?

Did it produce more jobs? Better roads? Better-equipped hospitals? Improved schools? Reliable electricity? Greater agricultural production? Higher productivity? Or a measurable reduction in poverty?

That is the standard by which the US$1 billion milestone should ultimately be judged.

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Liberia certainly needs stronger revenue collection. But it needs something even more important: better expenditure management.

Collecting US$1 billion is an accounting milestone. Transforming those revenues into roads, hospitals, schools, productive investment, decent public-sector compensation and sustainable private-sector employment would be a development milestone.

The distinction matters.

The US$1 billion is not sitting in a bank account. Much of it was already built into the FY2026 spending plan. Therefore, instead of rushing to divide the headline figure, Liberians should demand something more fundamental: accountability for what every dollar collected is actually producing.

About the Author

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security and can be contacted at Seltuek@gmail.com.