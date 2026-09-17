Ghana Targets Global Shea Hub Status

TAMALE — Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for increased investment, innovation and value addition to transform Ghana's shea industry into a globally competitive sector.

She made the call on Tuesday when she opened the three-day 2026 World Shea Expo in Tamale, held on the theme: 'From Local Commodity to Global Brand: Accelerating Women and Youth-led Value Addition in Shea.'

The Expo seeks to raise awareness of the lucrative international market for shea and promote value addition across the industry.

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