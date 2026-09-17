Ghana: Full Implementation of Traffitech Gh Programme Begins October 1

The Ghana Police Service, through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), will commence the full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH GH, from October 1, 2026.

The programme is aimed at addressing indiscipline on Ghana's roads, improving compliance with road traffic laws and regulations, and contributing to efforts to reduce road traffic crashes and casualties. Read More

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