Ghana: Full Implementation of Traffitech Gh Programme Begins October 1

17 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service, through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), will commence the full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH GH, from October 1, 2026.

The programme is aimed at addressing indiscipline on Ghana's roads, improving compliance with road traffic laws and regulations, and contributing to efforts to reduce road traffic crashes and casualties. Read More

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.