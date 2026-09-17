Ghana: IGP Engages Okada Riders On Road Safety, Registration

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has urged commercial motorbike riders, popularly known as Okada riders, to prioritise road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations to reduce road crashes.

He also called on the riders to ensure that their members were properly trained in safe riding practices, duly registered and complied with licensing and motorbike registration requirements.

Mr Yohuno made the call when he, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), engaged the leadership of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) to discuss their concerns and strengthen collaboration between the Association and the Ghana Police Service.

The IGP urged the Association to regularly educate its members on responsible riding and adherence to road traffic regulations to promote safer road use.

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He further encouraged the riders to properly identify themselves and ensure that all members operated with the required documentation.

The engagement formed part of efforts by the Police Administration to strengthen cooperation with stakeholders in the transport sector and address issues affecting the operations of Okada riders.

The President of ORAG, Mr Michael Kofi Owusu, expressed the Association's willingness to work with the Police Service to improve the operations of its members.

He said the Association was prepared to support efforts aimed at promoting road safety and reducing crime.

Mr Yohuno assured the riders that the Police Administration would continue to engage them and work towards addressing their concerns to improve cooperation between the two sides.

He said sustained engagement between the Police and Okada riders was important in promoting responsible riding and ensuring safer communities.