Nigeria: Ondo Poisonous Drink - Death Toll Rises to 49

The death toll from the consumption of a suspected poisonous herbal drink in Ondo State has risen to 49, while the number of affected persons has climbed to about 170, health authorities have confirmed.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that 30 residents of Araromi-Obu and Odigbo communities in Odigbo Local Government Area died after allegedly consuming the substance.

The Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Taiwo Adegoroye, had initially disclosed that 14 persons died in Araromi-Obu and 16 others in Odigbo. However, findings indicated that the casualty figure has continued to rise, with the death toll reaching 49 as of Wednesday.

Adegoroye said the situation had largely been brought under control through the intervention of state and local government medical teams deployed to the affected communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, said the health crisis has spread to Irele Local Government Area, where 19 deaths have also been recorded.

Speaking with Daily Trust via telephone, Ajaka said the total number of affected persons, including those hospitalised and those who died, had risen to about 170.

He said, "As we are now, Irele (LG) is where we have serious issue now. Our people were there and many people have died. About 14 people have been recorded to have died as at yesterday's night.

"So all the people that have been affected altogether now is about 170, those that have been admitted and those that have died."

The commissioner reiterated that the consumption of ethanol was responsible for the health emergency, adding that the state government had intensified efforts to contain the situation and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the state.

"We are always fast about it wherever and whenever we hear the report of the issue. Our teams are already in Irele as I'm talking to you now," he said.

The Ondo State Police Command had earlier arrested a man, Oloruntoba Babatunde, popularly known as "Meko," who is suspected to have produced the herbal liquid linked to the deaths.

In addition, 14 other persons were arrested for allegedly violating a ban on the sale of herbal products imposed by the local government authorities.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the command had launched an investigation into the incident, while the bodies of the deceased were undergoing necessary medical and forensic examinations.