Nigeria: Kano - Hisbah Arrests Tiktoker Over Obscene Videos

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested popular TikTok content creator Ukasha Yahaya, popularly known as UK International, over videos showing him hugging and bathing with women.

Deputy Commander General of the board, Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrest on Thursday, saying the 27-year-old was picked up after intelligence revealed he had entered Kano.

Aminuddeen said the TikToker is currently in custody as investigations continue.

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Ukasha, a native of Gusau in Zamfara state and resident of Abuja, admitted during interrogation that he could not recall the number of videos he had produced with women.

Some of the clips showed him dancing, hugging, or carrying women, while others featured swimming and bathing scenes.

He disclosed that some of his videos had attracted between one and three million views.

Asked how he sourced the women, Ukasha said they approached him because he is a content creator.

Asked if he could involve his sisters in his videos, he said all of them are married and that his mother and several others had cautioned him repeatedly.

He also said he is already considering quitting such content as he prepares for marriage.

The TikToker apologised and pledged not to repeat the acts.

Daily Trust reports that his TikTok account, UK INTERNATIONAL, has over 262,000 followers, follows 26 accounts, and has garnered 2.4 million likes.

Dr. Mujahid said Ukasha would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

He warned youths against using TikTok for activities that contravene morality and religion.