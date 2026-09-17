Nigeria: 'Stop Giving Loans to Nigeria', Actionaid, Others Protest Nigeria's Rising Debt, Borrowing

17 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

ActionAid Nigeria, market women, university students and other civil society groups on Thursday staged a protest at the gate of the Federal Ministry of Finance over Nigeria's rising debt stock and the Federal Government's continued borrowing.

The protesters called on the Federal Government to reconsider further borrowing, while urging the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, to stop extending additional loans to Nigeria.

They said continued borrowing was placing a growing burden on Nigerians and called on the international financial institutions to "let Nigeria breathe."

The protesters, who gathered at the ministry's premises, expressed concerns over the country's debt accumulation and its implications for citizens and the economy.

They urged the government to explore alternatives to further borrowing and prioritise measures that would address the economic pressures facing Nigerians.

The demonstration was organised as part of growing civil society concerns over Nigeria's debt profile and the government's borrowing policies.

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