Nigeria: Six Party Supporters Killed in Road Crash

While the campaign organisation said six people were killed in the accident, the police reported four deaths.

Six supporters of former Inspector-General of Police and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Adamu, have died after being involved in a road crash in Lafia on Monday.

Dozens of supporters were travelling to Awe Local Government Area for a political programme when their vehicle crashed near the Lafia Flyover, according to the campaign organisation and other reports.

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While the campaign organisation said six people were killed in the accident, the police reported four deaths.

According to the police, the vehicle suffered brake failure after leaving the SDP secretariat along Jos Road, Lafia, and collided with a J5 bus.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nansel, said 29 people were thrown from the vehicle following the impact.

Mr Nansel said one person died at the scene, while three others died in hospital.

He added that 11 other people who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

Otaru Douglas, Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the Adamu campaign organisation, confirmed the incident.

He said Mr Adamu and his wife were supporting the affected families.

"May God to repose the souls of those who died and grant quick recovery to those who sustained varying degrees of injuries," Mr Douglas said.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Nawani Aboki, sent the government's condolences to Mr Adamu, the SDP campaign organisation and the victims' families.

Mr Aboki said the government and people of Nasarawa received the news with shock and sadness.

"The government shares in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and those receiving treatment," he said.

The commissioner urged political leaders and campaign organisations to educate their supporters on responsible road use, particularly as political activities intensify for the 2027 election.

Mr Aboki also called on relevant government agencies and stakeholders to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to reduce road crashes across the state.

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The incident has drawn condolences from the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which sympathised with the families of the victims and the SDP campaign organisation.

Mr Adamu's wife, Rukayya, also reportedly led a delegation commiserate with the victims' families.

The incident occurred as political parties in Nasarawa intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with supporters expected to travel between communities for rallies, meetings and other campaign activities.

The police account that the vehicle suffered brake failure has also highlighted the importance of ensuring that vehicles used to transport political supporters are roadworthy.