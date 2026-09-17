Liberia: Koung Denies Security Scrutiny

MONROVIA — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr. has explained his decision to fly commercial, saying he chose the regular route after his previous use of a friend's private jet sparked public controversy.

In a brief statement addressing discussions about his latest trip, Koung recalled that he previously traveled on a friend's private jet at no cost, but the trip drew considerable public debate.

"This trip, I chose to use the regular route that everyone uses to pick up a few things for my daughter from the Duty Free stores, and again there are discussions," Koung said.

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The Vice President also sought to clarify reports or social media commentary surrounding his airport security screening, saying he went through the process without unusual treatment.

"No shoes, no jacket was removed. Again, this is the effect of the package," he stated.

Koung recently represented President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, where he delivered Liberia's statement.

His latest comments appear aimed at responding to renewed public discussion over his travel arrangements following the controversy surrounding his earlier use of a private aircraft.

In 2024, Koung faced criticism from some members of the public and political figures over his use of a private jet. He later explained that the aircraft belonged to a friend and that he had traveled aboard it without cost to the government.

This time, Koung said he deliberately chose the commercial route used by other travelers, suggesting that the decision was partly informed by the controversy generated by his previous travel.

The Vice President did not provide additional details about his latest travel arrangements.