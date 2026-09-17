Ghana: Black Maidens Thrash B'faso in Wafu B Opener

17 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Maidens, the national female U-17 side, kicked off their WAFU B U17 Girls Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Match day 1.

Ghana broke the deadlock right before the break. Linda Achiaa won a penalty, which Seidatu Wahab confidently converted in the 45+3rd minute.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Gloria Ameaa added the second goal, followed by Benedicta Danso netting the third. Hajara Adams completed the rout in the 84th minute, sealing a dominant start for the Black Maidens.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses, the national female U-20 team have arrived in Ghana after failing to progress beyond the group stage at the U-20 World Cup.

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The Princesses lost their opening game 3-0 to Ecuador before defeating South Korea 3-1 and losing their last group game 4-0 to France.

The three points accumulated from the group stage was not enough as Ghana unfortunately got eliminated from the group stage in their eighth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

The team will take greater lessons to regroup and come back stronger to compete at the highest level.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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