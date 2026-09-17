Liberia: Koijee Defies VP Koung Over 19th Street Property

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan-Koung and former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee are said to be locked in a property ownership rigmarole, framed as "David and Goliath battle" in terms of their societal standings and individual statures.

As vice president, Koung seems to weed enormous powers to get his wish while Koijee is like David depending on heavenly grace and intervention for victory as contention over the 19th Street property heightened.

Koijee has dug in the heels, insisting that will not vacate the property, which he claims belongs to him and not Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

In a Voice of Liberia interview Tuesday, Koijee stood his grounds about the ownership of property amid public discussion and an alleged effort to have him evicted.

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"I am bearing the penalty for that property. It is mine, not Vice President Koon's. I am not moving from there," Koijee said during the interview.

According to the former mayor, the property has also become part of the basis for U.S. sanctions imposed on him, which he said stemmed from allegations that he purchased the property for US$25,000.

Koijee acknowledged that several officials of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have contacted him regarding the matter.

He challenged Vice President Koung to contact him directly if he is serious about the issue.

If he likes, he can send the police there to take it, like they did to my house at the CDC headquarters, but I am not going anywhere," Koijee said.

The property dispute, which had been discussed for about a year, has recently gained attention on social media following comments by National Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman George Mulbah.

Mulbah, speaking at a press conference, alleged that Vice President Koung was seeking to evict Koijee from the 19th Street property.

Koijee, however, maintained that he would remain at the property, even if authorities attempted to forcibly remove him.

In another part of the interview, Koijee addressed the controversial death of Charloe Musu, saying he had been wrongly accused in connection with the case.

He argued that despite the allegations made against him, there has been no subsequent link establishing his involvement in the death.

Koijee also questioned the circumstances surrounding the release of Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, who was convicted in connection with the death of Charloe Musu.

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"She is not even bothered with her caution. How does she feel when walking on the street?" Koijee asked.

His comments come following several public debate over the case and the legal proceedings involving Musu Scott.

Koijee also criticized the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai over the arrest of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor in connection with a reported drug-related investigation.

He described the government as "evil" and accused authorities of targeting the former vice president and portraying her arrest as part of what he characterized as a broader attack against the people of Bong County.

Koijee did not provide evidence during the interview to substantiate his claims regarding the government's alleged motives.

As of the publication of this report, there has been no public response from the Office of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung or the Government of Liberia to Koijee's latest statements.

The dispute over the 19th Street property as remain a subject of public discussion as questions surrounding its ownership and the alleged eviction effort continue to circulate.