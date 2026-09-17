Liberia: Boakai Relishes Revenue Gains

-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has relished Liberia's new revenue chapter of surpassing US$1 billion dollars in revenue collection; a milestone he attributed to the tenacity of Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah and other players in the revenue generation sector.

Paying tribute to those whose commitment and farsightedness led to the realization of the ambitious goal, the president said the achievement is to the leadership of the LRA, collaboration across government and the resilience and commitment of Liberian taxpayers.

"It comes from the hard work of Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah and his team at the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, a whole-of-government approach, and the resilience of the Liberian people," President Boakai said.

According to figures highlighted by the President, Liberia's domestic revenue collections increased from approximately US$612 million in 2023 to US$699 million in 2024 and US$848 million in 2025.

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The country has now surpassed the US$1 billion mark in 2026, representing an increase of more than US$388 million, or about 63 percent, compared with the 2023 level. The government is targeting US$1.3 billion in domestic revenue by the end of the year.

President Boakai emphasized that the milestone was achieved through domestic revenue generated from lawful taxes, duties, fees and other payments, rather than borrowing or foreign aid.

He credited the LRA under Commissioner General Jallah's leadership with intensifying reforms to improve tax compliance and enforcement, expand digitalization, strengthen taxpayer services, enhance revenue assurance and modernize tax and Customs administration.

The President also recognized taxpayers across the country, including market women, traders, workers, professionals and businesses, for their contribution to the achievement.

While celebrating the milestone, President Boakai called for continued efforts to mobilize domestic resources and strengthen accountability, stressing that increased government revenue must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians.

The US$1 billion milestone is being viewed as a significant development in Liberia's domestic resource mobilization efforts and an indication of increased capacity to finance national development with resources generated within the country.