A man has been found guilty of statutory rape involving a 12-year-old girl following a trial before Criminal Court "E" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

According to a report, Grawfar Tokpah was convicted on September 14, 2026, after the prosecution presented evidence alleging that he sexually abused the minor several times between 2023 and 2024.

The case was heard by Judge Wesseh A. Wesseh. According to court records, a 12-member jury returned the guilty verdict after listening to closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. One juror reportedly abstained from the decision.

The report stated that, During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Tokpah lured the girl into his room under the pretext of watching movies while her mother was away.

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The prosecution further told the court that Tokpah and the victim's family lived in the same house in the Mamba Point community, which allegedly gave him access to the child.

Prosecutors said the alleged sexual abuse occurred several times inside Tokpah's room during the period in question.

As part of its evidence, the source narrated that the government presented statements Tokpah reportedly made during a police investigation, in which he allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the minor.

The prosecution also introduced a medical report dated May 7, 2024, from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital as documentary evidence.

Prosecutors argued that the evidence proved a violation of Liberia's amended Rape Law, particularly Chapter 14.70(b), and urged the jury to find Tokpah guilty.The defense, however, disputed the prosecution's case and reminded jurors of the government's constitutional responsibility to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Public defenders representing Tokpah also objected to portions of the prosecution's closing argument, particularly references to the death of Tokpah's girlfriend during childbirth. The defense argued that the matter was unrelated to the rape allegations and could improperly influence the jury through emotion rather than evidence.

Despite the defense's objections, the jury ultimately returned a guilty verdict.

In the information, Tokpah remains in the custody of the court pending sentencing. The sentencing hearing will determine the punishment applicable under Liberian law.

The identity of the victim has been withheld to protect her privacy, as she is a minor and an alleged survivor of sexual abuse.I can also make it more hard-hitting for a newspaper, shorter for an online news website, or provide 5 headline options.