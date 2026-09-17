Liberia: AITB Boss Demands Stronger Regulation of Tvet Sector

Director General of the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), Abraham Billy, has called for stronger regulation, standardized training programs and increased collaboration among government institutions, private training providers and industries to improve Liberia's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

Billy said the country's TVET system remains fragmented, with institutions operating under different standards and curricula, making it difficult to ensure that young Liberians receive consistent and quality skills training.

He said the AITB is working with government institutions, private organizations, development partners, industries and other stakeholders to strengthen the sector and ensure that training programs respond to the needs of the Liberian workforce.

Speaking during a Ministry of Information engagement with the media, Billy said the AITB was established in 1981 to provide leadership and regulation for technical and vocational education and training institutions across Liberia.

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He explained that despite its name, the Bureau's mandate goes beyond agriculture and includes agricultural, industrial and commercial skills development.

According to Billy, the AITB is responsible for ensuring that public and private TVET institutions comply with national standards and that graduates acquire skills that meet the demands of the Liberian labor market, as well as regional and international standards.

Billy said when the current leadership assumed responsibility for the institution in 2024, the AITB was faced with several challenges, including inadequate staffing, limited operational funding and a lack of specialized personnel.

He disclosed that the institution had approximately 18 employees at the time, with about 10 expected to retire.

According to him, the Bureau also lacked sufficient personnel with advanced qualifications and specialized knowledge needed to provide effective leadership within the TVET sector.

Billy said the institution had only about US$12,000 available to support its operations when the new management took over.

He said the situation has since improved, with the AITB receiving a budget of approximately US$700,000 in 2025, while its current budget has increased to slightly more than US$1 million.

Billy said the additional support has allowed the Bureau to expand its activities and focus on improving the country's technical and vocational training system.

Billy said the TVET sector consists of institutions operated by the government, private organizations and other stakeholders.

He noted that government-operated institutions play an important role in providing technical and vocational education and skills development to young Liberians.

However, he stressed that government alone cannot meet the growing demand for technical and vocational education.

He called for stronger partnerships between government agencies, private institutions, industries and development partners to expand access to skills training and improve the quality of programs being offered across the country.

"We are working through a partnership with relevant organizations and institutions to support Liberia's development, particularly in the area of agricultural and industrial training," Billy said.

He added that the Bureau's goal is to strengthen existing institutions, improve their capacity and ensure that they provide quality training that responds to the needs of the Liberian workforce.

Billy said interest in technical and vocational education is increasing among young Liberians.

He said assessments conducted by the AITB indicate a significant increase in enrollment and participation in TVET programs.

According to him, the growing interest demonstrates that young people are increasingly recognizing technical and vocational training as an important pathway to employment, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Billy said the development is particularly important given Liberia's unemployment and poverty challenges.

He argued that providing young people with practical and marketable skills can help reduce unemployment and create a workforce capable of contributing to the country's economic growth.

Billy identified the lack of standardized curricula as one of the major challenges confronting Liberia's TVET sector.

He said different institutions have historically operated with different curricula and training standards, creating inconsistencies in the quality of education and skills being provided to students.

To address the problem, he said the AITB has begun working with administrators, instructors, industry representatives and relevant government institutions to develop and harmonize standard curricula.

The Bureau is currently working on programs in areas including agriculture, electricity, plumbing and hospitality, among other technical fields.

Billy said the objective is to ensure that students studying the same trade receive training based on recognized national standards, regardless of the institution or location.

Billy also raised concerns about the capacity of instructors working in the TVET sector.

He said an assessment found that approximately 49 percent of instructors were teaching in areas where they had limited specialized knowledge.

He explained that while some instructors possess bachelor's or master's degrees, their academic qualifications do not always correspond with the technical areas in which they teach.

The situation, he said, has created a need for additional professional development and specialized training for TVET instructors.

Billy said the government, together with international partners, is working to provide capacity-building opportunities for instructors.

He said some instructors have already benefited from training programs designed to strengthen their understanding of TVET standards, curriculum development and sector governance.

Billy said the AITB conducted an initial assessment in 2024 to determine the condition of the TVET sector and identify major challenges facing institutions.

He said the Bureau followed the assessment with compliance monitoring and job analysis in 2025.

The exercises, according to Billy, provided information that is helping the Bureau understand the needs of training institutions and identify areas requiring intervention.

He said the AITB is using the findings to guide its efforts in curriculum development, instructor training, institutional regulation and skills development.

Billy disclosed that the AITB has registered more than 170 TVET institutions across Liberia.

He said the Bureau is also working to ensure that institutions comply with national requirements and obtain the necessary licenses to operate.

He encouraged institutions that have not yet registered or begun the licensing process to visit the AITB and begin the process.

According to Billy, registration and licensing will help the government maintain a clearer picture of institutions operating in the sector while identifying those that are meeting standards and those requiring improvement.

He said the Bureau intends to continue monitoring institutions and providing support where necessary.

Billy emphasized the importance of stronger collaboration between TVET institutions and industries.

He said one of the challenges affecting the sector is the gap between what some institutions teach and what industries require from workers.

According to him, industries sometimes have limited knowledge of the training being provided by TVET institutions, which can contribute to a lack of confidence in local graduates.

He said the AITB is therefore working to bring training institutions and industries together to ensure that curricula and training programs respond to actual labor market demands.

Billy said the ultimate goal is to ensure that Liberian graduates possess the skills required by employers and are able to compete for employment opportunities locally and internationally.

Billy also spoke about efforts to establish a stronger regulatory framework for the TVET sector.

He said Liberia's TVET system has historically involved several government institutions, resulting in fragmentation and overlapping responsibilities.

According to him, the AITB participated in discussions surrounding the proposed establishment of a TVET Commission and provided input based on experiences from other African countries.

He said the Bureau studied TVET systems in countries including Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya to identify approaches that could help Liberia improve the coordination and regulation of the sector.

Billy said the recent decision by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to return the proposed TVET Commission legislation for adjustments provides an opportunity for stakeholders to review the framework and address concerns surrounding the regulation of the sector.

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He said any new system should clearly define the responsibilities of institutions involved in TVET management, operations and regulation.

Billy said the AITB has also introduced tools and guidelines aimed at improving compliance and standardization within the sector.

He said the Bureau is working with relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as development partners and private institutions.

He said the National Qualifications Framework, TVET policies and other guidelines are intended to provide institutions with a clear framework for operating and delivering quality training.

Billy stressed that regulation should not only be about controlling institutions but also about improving the quality of training and protecting young people who enroll in TVET programs.

He said the AITB wants to ensure that young Liberians who graduate from technical and vocational institutions have qualifications that are recognized and skills that can meet the demands of employers.

Billy said the development of Liberia's workforce requires collective efforts from government, private institutions, industries and development partners.

He said the AITB remains committed to working with institutions across the country to expand access to skills training while improving the quality and relevance of programs.

"Our goal is to strengthen these institutions, improve their capacity, and ensure that they are able to provide quality training that responds to the needs of the Liberian workforce," Billy said.

He added that through stronger partnerships, Liberia can expand opportunities for young people and build a workforce capable of contributing to national development.

Billy urged unregistered and unlicensed TVET institutions to engage the AITB and begin the required compliance and licensing process.

He said the Bureau will continue to assess institutions, identify gaps and work with stakeholders to improve the sector.

He expressed optimism that with stronger regulation, standardized curricula, better-trained instructors and increased cooperation with industries, Liberia's TVET sector can play a greater role in preparing young people for employment and supporting the country's economic development.