Liberia: Women Lawmakers Convene National Media Roundtable

Seek stronger media partnership, coverage of women's legislative work

CAPITOL HILL, September 16, 2026 -- The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL) is expected to convene a one-day National Media Roundtable on Thursday, September 17, aimed at strengthening collaboration between women lawmakers and media institutions across Liberia.

The engagement, supported by UN Women Liberia, is expected to bring women legislators and journalists together to discuss ways of improving media access to legislative information and increasing public awareness of the work of women lawmakers.

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According to the WLCL, the roundtable forms part of the project, "Women Legislators in Liberia: Promoting Voice, Leadership, and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development."

The project is supported by the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund, with contributions from the governments of the three countries. The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation administers the fund.

The WLCL brings together women lawmakers from the House of Representatives and Liberian Senate and advocates for gender-responsive legislation, increased women's political participation and policies affecting women, girls and vulnerable groups.

Ahead of Thursday's roundtable, the Caucus said that despite women lawmakers' involvement in legislative oversight, advocacy, constituency engagement and policy reforms, many of their activities and contributions receive limited media attention.

It said the situation has contributed to gaps in public awareness of the role women legislators play in national governance and development.

The Caucus said the roundtable is intended to provide a platform for dialogue between lawmakers and journalists and strengthen professional relationships between the Legislature and media institutions.

The engagement is also expected to address access to legislative information and encourage accurate, balanced and gender-sensitive reporting on women lawmakers and issues affecting women and girls.

According to the WLCL, stronger engagement with the media could help citizens better understand legislative processes, policy initiatives and advocacy efforts involving women lawmakers.

The Caucus said sustained collaboration with journalists is important to increasing public awareness of the contributions of women legislators to Liberia's democratic governance and development.