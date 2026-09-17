West Africa: Liberia Crosses U.S.$1b Domestic Revenue Mark

MONROVIA, September 16, 2026 -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has commended Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah and his team following the country's collection of more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue for the first time.

In a special address marking the milestone, President Boakai attributed the achievement to the work of the LRA, collaboration across government and compliance by taxpayers.

"It comes from the hard work of Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah and his team at the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, a whole-of-government approach, and the resilience of the Liberian people," Boakai said.

According to figures cited by the President, domestic revenue increased from approximately US$612 million in 2023 to US$699 million in 2024 and US$848 million in 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Collections have now surpassed US$1 billion in 2026, representing an increase of more than US$388 million, or about 63 percent, over the 2023 level.

The government is targeting US$1.3 billion in domestic revenue by the end of 2026.

President Boakai said the revenue was generated through taxes, duties, fees and other domestic payments rather than borrowing or foreign aid.

He credited reforms at the LRA, including strengthened tax compliance and enforcement, increased digitalization, improved taxpayer services, enhanced revenue assurance and modernization of tax and customs administration.

The President also praised taxpayers for their contribution, saying the milestone reflects payments made by market women, traders, workers, professionals and businesses across the country.

But Boakai said increased revenue collection must be accompanied by accountability and improvements in public services.

He called for continued domestic resource mobilization while stressing that the increased revenue must translate into tangible benefits for Liberians.

The US$1 billion mark comes as the government seeks to increase its reliance on domestically generated resources to finance development programs and reduce dependence on external assistance.