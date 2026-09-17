Liberia: Govt Pumps U.S.$1m Into Skills Training

- The Government of Liberia has increased funding for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to more than US$1 million in 2026 as part of efforts to equip young Liberians with market-driven skills and address unemployment.

Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) Director General Abraham Billy said government support to the sector has increased significantly over the past two years, rising from approximately US$150,000 to US$700,000 in 2025 before surpassing US$1 million this year.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Billy said the increased allocation reflects the government's decision to make technical and vocational education a major component of its workforce development strategy.

"These increased investments demonstrate the government's commitment to transforming the TVET sector and creating real opportunities for young Liberians," Billy said.

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The increased funding comes amid longstanding challenges facing technical and vocational education, including inadequate staffing, limited resources, aging infrastructure and a shortage of instructors with advanced qualifications.

Billy said the government has developed a National Qualifications Framework and National TVET Policy aimed at establishing standards for the regulation and operation of technical and vocational institutions across the country.

He said the AITB has also conducted assessments and compliance-monitoring exercises to identify deficiencies at institutions and ensure corrective measures are taken.

According to Billy, efforts are underway to standardize curricula and occupational standards in priority areas, including agriculture, electricity, plumbing and hospitality.

The process involves collaboration among technical and vocational institutions, industry representatives, development partners and other stakeholders.

Billy disclosed that more than 100 instructors from across Liberia participated in capacity-building programs in 2025, with additional training planned for 2026.

"Improving the qualifications of instructors is essential to ensuring that students receive quality and relevant training," he said.

According to the AITB Director General, more than 170 institutions and approximately 700 TVET programs have been registered across the country.

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Despite the progress, Billy acknowledged continuing regulatory challenges, particularly the overlapping responsibilities of several government institutions involved in managing and overseeing technical and vocational education.

He said authorities are working toward a more coordinated regulatory structure following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's veto of legislation seeking to establish a TVET Commission and his request for further review of the proposed law.

Billy said another major focus of the reforms is strengthening links between training institutions and employers to ensure graduates acquire skills needed in the labor market.

He acknowledged that limited engagement between industries and training institutions has affected employers' confidence in some TVET graduates.

"We want to ensure that the skills being taught are guided by what the labor market demands," Billy said.

He said the AITB is therefore working with employers to align training programs and practical instruction with industry requirements.

According to Billy, improving the quality and relevance of vocational training could expand employment opportunities for Liberians and reduce the country's dependence on foreign skilled labor.

He said the bureau will continue focusing on licensing and compliance, curriculum harmonization, instructor training and monitoring of TVET institutions as the reforms are implemented.