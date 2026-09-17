Liberia: No Salary Below U.S.$500-Nurses

- The Liberia Nurses Association (LNA) is demanding a minimum monthly salary of US$500 for nurses beginning next budget year, arguing that the government's US$1 billion domestic revenue milestone should translate into improved compensation for healthcare workers.

The Association made the demand Tuesday in a brief statement posted on its official Facebook page, shortly after the government announced that domestic revenue collections had surpassed US$1 billion for the first time.

The LNA said nurses, many of whom work under difficult conditions across the country, should begin to see tangible benefits from increased government revenue.

"Now that the government has raised 1B in revenue, it's time for nurses to feel the practical impact," the Association said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Nurses will not accept a salary below USD $500, beginning next budget year. We will intensify engagements, and vigorously too," it added.

The statement signals potential pressure on the government as discussions over public-sector compensation and spending priorities intensify following the announcement of the revenue milestone.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in an address marking the achievement, acknowledged that increased revenue comes with greater responsibility to ensure public resources improve the lives of Liberians.

"A billion dollars raised is a billion dollars entrusted," Boakai said, stressing that "every dollar must serve the public good and advance the ARREST Agenda."

The President said the additional revenue should be used to improve the general living conditions of Liberians, including public-sector workers.

He specifically said civil servants should experience "a reversal of the harmonization of their salaries," while doctors, nurses, teachers and other public servants should receive adequate support to remain at their duty stations.

Boakai also said increased domestic resources should improve education and healthcare, including regular supplies of medicines to public hospitals and better learning conditions at public schools and the University of Liberia.

The nurses' demand comes as government faces growing expectations over how the increased domestic revenue will be reflected in salaries, public services and development spending.

While the government is targeting US$1.3 billion in domestic revenue by the end of 2026, the LNA's position places public-sector wages among the issues likely to feature prominently in discussions surrounding the next national budget.