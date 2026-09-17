Liberia: AML Recruits Eight Bong Residents for Rail Patrol

- Residents of communities along ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) railway corridor in Bong County have welcomed the recruitment of eight local residents as short-term rail patrol officers, saying the initiative provides employment while giving communities a role in promoting railway safety.

The recruits were selected from communities along the railway and are expected to assist with safety monitoring along the industrial transport corridor. Before taking up their assignments, they participated in a safety induction workshop Friday at Greenhill Quarry.

According to AML, the patrol officers will help identify potential hazards, monitor sections of the railway infrastructure and report conditions that could contribute to accidents or derailments.

Their deployment is also expected to strengthen communication between the company and communities situated along the railway.

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Some of the recruits described the initiative as an opportunity for residents of affected communities to benefit directly from AML's operations.

Josiah Z. Topoe of Kilometer 96 said his selection reflected the kind of employment opportunity residents have been seeking.

"I was selected by my community for hire to ArcelorMittal Liberia. I just want to take this time to appreciate the company because the transformation they promised, initiatives like this, are what we have been yearning for," Topoe said.

He urged young people in communities along the railway to remain peaceful and take advantage of employment opportunities when they become available.

"My advice, especially to young people in the fenceline communities, is that we should be peaceful and not carry out violence on AML's property," he said.

The recruitment comes as AML continues mining, rail and port operations in Liberia. Its operational corridor stretches from the mining areas in Nimba County through Bong County and along the railway to the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

The railway is a key component of AML's operations, transporting iron ore from the interior to the coast for export.

For some of the newly recruited patrol officers, the latest employment represents a return to the company.

"I am very happy today being hired by ArcelorMittal Liberia as a rail patrolman. It is not my first time; I worked with ArcelorMittal before and I am called back today for another opportunity," said Isaac D. Zomlah of Kilometer 149 in Greenhill Quarry.

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Zomlah encouraged other young people in affected communities to remain patient and prepare themselves for future employment opportunities.

"I encourage other young people from affected communities to be patient and wait for the best time for opportunities. ArcelorMittal is not forgetting about people," he said.

Another recruit, Tarnue Roland Dahn of Kilometer 134 Level Crossing in Dahn's Town, said he believes his previous work record contributed to his rehiring.

"Calling me back proves to me that I did not do wrong or violate the company's policy, like being caught under the influence of alcohol, which is one of the most vital working policies of ArcelorMittal Liberia, and also I did not steal," Dahn said.

"This made them call me back, and I am very happy because I know I am a good citizen."

The recruitment provides AML with workers who are familiar with communities and surroundings along the railway while offering residents a direct role in monitoring infrastructure in their areas.

AML has over the years supported several community initiatives along its operational corridor, including programs in education, health, infrastructure and community development.

The eight recruits have completed their safety induction and are expected to begin patrol duties along the railway corridor as part of AML's efforts to maintain safe rail operations.