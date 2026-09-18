Nigeria: Kano Hisbah Arrests TikToker Over Videos Featuring Women

TikTok content creator Ukasha Yahaya, popularly known as UK International, has apologised and pledged not to repeat videos featuring women following his arrest by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

The 27-year-old was detained after Hisbah officials received intelligence that he had entered Kano, the board's Deputy Commander General, Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen, said on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Ukasha, a native of Gusau in Zamfara State who resides in Abuja, was questioned over videos showing him dancing, hugging and carrying women, as well as swimming and bathing scenes.

During interrogation, he reportedly said he could not recall how many videos he had produced with women. He added that some of his content had attracted between one million and three million views.

Asked how the women featured in his videos, Ukasha said they approached him because he is a content creator.

He also said his mother and others had repeatedly cautioned him about the videos. According to reports, he was considering quitting such content as he prepares for marriage.

Ukasha subsequently apologised and promised not to repeat the acts.

Aminuddeen said the TikToker would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.