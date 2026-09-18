Ghana: Mahama Chairs Security Meeting Over Drug Trafficking, Orders Formation of Inter-Agency Task Force

17 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

President John Dramani Mahama today chaired a meeting of security chiefs and received a detailed briefing on investigations into the recent trafficking of drugs out of Ghana's ports.

The President was informed that ten individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), are being held while investigations continue.

The meeting reviewed the structure and security systems in place and recommended new actions.

President Mahama has directed that an inter-agency task force be formed to present a detailed roadmap, emanating from today's meeting, on measures to prevent the trafficking of drugs through Ghana's borders within two weeks.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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