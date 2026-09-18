Rwanda: Benin President Briefed On Rwanda's Agricultural Training Model

Beninese President Romuald Wadagni on Thursday, September 17, visited the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA), where he was briefed on agricultural training, livestock farming and efforts to improve food production.

Wadagni, who arrived in Kigali on Wednesday for a two-day official visit, toured the institute a day after holding talks with President Paul Kagame on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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At RICA, the Beninese president was received by the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Telesphore Ndabamenye. The President was shown dairy cows and briefed on milk production, including how proper animal care contributes to productivity.

He was also briefed on beef cattle farming and how value is added to cattle raised for slaughter.

The visit also focused on RICA's role in equipping young people with agricultural knowledge and practical skills.

Wadagni also explored the programmes offered at the institute, how students apply what they learn and how graduates contribute to transforming agriculture and creating jobs.

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Located in Bugesera District, RICA's main objective is to equip young people with knowledge and skills in agriculture and livestock farming, as part of efforts to help the government achieve food self-sufficiency.

The institute also promotes conservation agriculture, which focuses on protecting soil, improving productivity and supporting sustainable farming.

The visit came as Rwanda and Benin seek to deepen cooperation in areas including security, trade and investment, transport, tourism and ICT.

Romuald concluded his first visit to Rwanda on Wednesday.

Kagame visited Benin in 2023, when the two countries signed nine bilateral cooperation agreements covering areas including agriculture, digital development, military cooperation, tourism and investment promotion.