Nigeria: 33 Feared Killed As Terrorists Invade Zamfara Villages

At least 33 people were feared killed after suspected terrorists invaded several villages in the Dansadau axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Wednesday.

The attack triggered tension and mourning across the affected communities, with residents fleeing their homes into Dansadau town for safety.

Residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP on Thursday said armed groups stormed several communities, including Dandalla, headquarters of Kyambana Ward, as well as Madada, Tudun Gabas and surrounding villages.

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A resident, Yahuza Ibrahim, said the attack was most severe in Dandalla, where the 33 people were feared killed.

According to sources, the attackers also prevented residents from conducting funeral rites, known as Jana'iza, for the victims.

Another resident, Bello Uzairu, said, "Reports from Dansadau show terrorists have overrun our villages."

"As of the time of this report, in the middle of the night, a large influx of displaced persons including women, elderly men, and young children were seen fleeing on foot into Dansadau town for safety," another resident said.

The residents have called for urgent government intervention to protect communities affected by the attacks.

Dansadau is one of the areas in Zamfara State that has experienced repeated attacks on rural communities in recent years.

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said he was yet to receive information on the incident.

"I have not heard of it but I will confirm and call you back," he said.

As of press time, the state government had yet to issue an official statement on the incident, while the exact number of casualties and extent of damage remained independently unconfirmed.

Details later ..