Nigeria: Taraba Moves to Close Immunisation Gaps Against Polio

Taraba State government has launched a fresh offensive against the spread of circulating Vaccine-derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), targeting priority wards and communities where large numbers of children have not received routine vaccinations.

The initiative, which is being implemented through a new collaboration between the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) and the John Snow Research and Training Institute (JSI), is designed to strengthen immunisation at ward and community levels in the state.

It is also aimed at closing the gaps that have left some children without basic vaccines during the previous exercise.

Under the new arrangement, the JSI will provide technical support for opportunistic novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) vaccination in priority locations, while supporting routine immunisation and supplementary immunisation activities, aimed at interrupting transmission of the virus.

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During the engagement, the JSI senior immunisation technical adviser, Abuja, Dr Kazeem Ayankola, said the intervention would focus on three major areas, including strengthening existing immunisation structures in priority wards and local government areas.

He further said, the collaboration would also introduce real-time monitoring of vaccination sessions and supportive supervision of outreach teams to enable programme managers to identify gaps quickly and take corrective action.

Dr. Ayankola disclosed that the initiative would extend to school health clubs, as an additional platforms for expanding Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination among girls aged nine years and above.

He added that, JSI would support the state in estimating target populations and accurately quantifying vaccine requirements to ensure that resources were deployed according to actual needs.

Earlier, JSI Nigeria Country Director, Dr Olawale Durosinmi Etti, said the organisation would work with TSPHCDA to strengthen routine immunisation through a ward-based delivery model.

Dr. Etti said, the approach would improve access to vaccination in underserved communities, particularly areas with high numbers of zero-dose children.

He maintained that, better use of immunisation data would enable the state to identify target populations, plan vaccination activities and determine vaccine requirements more accurately.

The Executive Secretary of TSPHCDA, Dr Tukura Nuhu Nyigwa, commended JSI for its continued support to Taraba's health sector.

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Dr. Nyigwa recalled the organisation's role in the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the state in 2023, saying the support contributed to Taraba recording 78 per cent performance during the vaccine rollout.

He, however, urged the JSI team and other stakeholders to remain realistic and evidence-driven in setting programme targets, stressing that interventions must translate into measurable results.

According to him, the latest collaboration will strengthen vaccination delivery across Taraba, improve the identification and reach of zero-dose children and enhance the state's capacity to use real-time data to guide immunisation planning and implementation.