Nigeria: Our Abduction Was Harrowing Experience but No Sexual Assault, Says Rescued Principal

The principal of the school in Oriire local government Area of Oyo State, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has described their experiences in the 56 days they spent in the kidnapper's den as traumatic and emotionally draining, saying none of the victims was sexually assaulted by their abductors.

Recounting their ordeals in an interview with the journalists after their handing over to the state government by the Nigerian Army, she said they survived difficult conditions while in captivity and drew strength from the belief that Nigerians were praying for their safe return.

"It was a harrowing experience. We went through a lot, but we knew Nigerians were praying for us while we were in captivity. The kidnappers used fear to subdue us," she said.

According to her, two teachers lost their lives during the period of captivity, saying "They killed Mr. Michael on the second day we got there, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June".

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Expressing gratitude to God for preserving the lives of the remaining captives, she revealed that before they regained their freedom, the victims were forced to trek through the forest for about four hours during the night, leaving many of them with injuries.

"We walked in the bush for about four hours at night, and that's why we have bruises all over our bodies," she explained.

Responding to questions, Mrs. Alamu clarified that none of the victims was sexually assaulted during their captivity, saying, "There was no sexual assault."

Recounting the harrowing 56-day ordeal in captivity, she said children were beaten into silence, male teachers were chained and blindfolded, and the victims were repeatedly forced to undertake dangerous midnight treks through forests to evade security operatives.

Describing life in captivity, Alamu said the victims spent most of the 56 days in the open forest, exposed to harsh weather conditions while struggling to keep the children alive and emotionally stable.

"You can only imagine it. It was not easy. We were in the forest, in the open, most of the time, under the sun and under the rain, with the children. But we kept going because there was no way out".

The principal disclosed that although she was not physically assaulted, several of the younger pupils endured severe beatings whenever they cried or made noise.

"Personally, I was not beaten, but some of the children were beaten. What they hated most was noise because they believed it could attract attention."

"The youngest children suffered the most. They would tie their mouths with pieces of cloth and beat them very well," she said.

She also revealed that the male members of the group suffered even harsher treatment, adding, "The men had it worse than us. They were blindfolded, handcuffed and chained on their legs."

According to the principal, the kidnappers constantly relocated the captives whenever they feared their hideouts had been discovered by security forces, forcing adults and children to embark on exhausting nighttime journeys through difficult terrain.

"When the place was discovered, we had to move, and that usually started around seven or eight at night. Sometimes we walked for three to four hours. That is why you see bruises on our bodies."

She said while the kidnappers carried the youngest children, older pupils had to endure the long walks despite repeated falls.

"The younger ones were carried, but the older children had to walk. They fell many times.

It was very difficult."

Alamu also narrated how the victims were initially transported deeper into the forest after the abduction, saying, "My car was used to convey us to a point where we met the primary school pupils and their teacher.

"From there, we walked for about one hour before they brought motorcycles. About 10 motorcycles were used to move us for more than four hours through bush paths they knew very well."

Reflecting on the impact of the experience on her teaching career, Mrs. Alamu admitted that returning to remote rural postings would now require enormous courage.

"I have worked for 28 years and I have just about four years to retire. Going to rural areas now will take the grace of God.

"Before this happened, I had already sacrificed a lot because of the distance. Now, coupled with this experience, I don't know what will happen. I want to see my husband. When I get home, I can think of every other thing," she said.

When asked whether the experience would affect her teaching career, Mrs. Alamu admitted that she was still trying to come to terms with the trauma and had not decided whether she would return to work.

"With time, I believe I will heal. But from Ogbomoso to where I work is already a long distance, and I have been working for 28 years. I don't know what to do about that for now, but with time, I believe I will be able to make a decision," she said.

Mrs Alamu, however, expressed appreciation to God for preserving their lives and thanked the federal government, the Oyo State government, security agencies and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers throughout their ordeal.

"We thank God for not leaving us. We thank the government for rescuing us, and we thank Nigerians for their prayers and support throughout our ordeal," she said.

Meanwhile, governor Seyi Makinde assured the victims that his administration would take full responsibility for their welfare, education and recovery as they reunite with their families.

The victims were officially handed over to the state government by the Nigerian military on Monday after completing a 48-hour period of medical observation, treatment and psychological evaluation at the Headquarters of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

Addressing the rescued pupils and teachers during the handover ceremony, Makinde assured them that the state government would stand firmly by them and ensure that the traumatic experience they endured would not derail their future.

"As a government, we will support every one of you. We will do everything necessary to protect the education of the pupils and the careers of the teachers so that this unfortunate incident will not define your future," the governor said.

Makinde also directed that the rescued victims be reunited with their respective family members, describing the reunion as an important step in their emotional healing and recovery after spending 56 days in captivity.

The governor further pledged that the state government would continue to provide the necessary care and support for both the teachers and pupils even after they return to their homes.

"We will take responsibility for the teachers and the pupils going forward, even as they reunite with their families. Our commitment is to ensure they recover fully and return to normal life with the support they deserve," he assured.

Makinde reiterated that beyond the immediate reunion with their families, the government would sustain medical, psychological and educational interventions to help the victims overcome the trauma of their ordeal.

The formal handover by the military marks another major milestone in the recovery process of the rescued victims and brings renewed hope to families and residents of Ogbomoso and other affected communities, who have anxiously awaited the safe return of their loved ones.

In the same vein, parents have expressed fear about returning their children back to classrooms.

They argued that the traumatic experience of spending 56 days in captivity had left families unwilling to take further risks despite the successful rescue of the victims.

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The pupils, who were abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, were among 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers, including a school principal, kidnapped when heavily armed terrorists attacked three schools in the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities on May 15, 2026.

Speaking after the victims regained their freedom, some parents said although they remain grateful to God, the federal government and security agencies for the rescue, the emotional scars left by the ordeal have made an immediate return to school difficult.

One parent said the fear among families remains overwhelming, stressing that parents must first be convinced the schools are secure before allowing their children to resume classes.

Another relative, Basirat Adigun, noted that no parent wants to expose a child to another similar experience, insisting that visible and effective security measures must be put in place around the affected schools and communities.

A family member identified as Adenike also emphasised that the emotional recovery of the children should take priority over academic activities, arguing that the victims and their families need time to heal before returning to the same environment where they were abducted.

Responding to the concerns, the Oyo State government acknowledged the fears of the affected families, saying rebuilding public confidence is now a major priority.

The government maintained that efforts are underway to restore trust and strengthen security around schools to ensure pupils can safely resume learning.

The abduction of the pupils and teachers triggered widespread outrage across the country and led to the closure of public schools in parts of Oyo State, with the Nigeria Union of Teachers embarking on a strike before suspending the action after the victims' release.