Nigeria: Over 20 Feared Trapped in Taraba Mining Pit Collapse

A mining pit collapsed in Mayo Kam community, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Thursday.

About 20 people, including women and children, are feared trapped after a mining pit collapsed in Mayo Kam community, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon while the miners were reportedly working inside the pit, sending residents into panic and plunging the community into mourning.

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The figure could not be independently confirmed as of Thursday night, while the Taraba State Police Command said it had not received an official report from its Bali Area Command.

A resident, Kenneth Ayila, confirmed the incident.

"The mining pit collapsed on miners at Mayo Kam village in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State this afternoon. Over 20 people are feared dead," Mr Ayila said.

A community leader, Usman Bello, said most of those believed to have been trapped were indigenes of Mayo Kam.

"Those who were 'killed' in the mining pit are mostly from Mayo Kam community. Only a few people usually come from neighbouring communities to engage in mining here," Mr Bello said.

"We are in total shock over the incident," he added.

However, the police said they were yet to receive an official report on the incident.

The command's spokesperson, Victor Mshelizah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the headquarters was awaiting a report from the Bali Area Command before providing details.

"We have not received the official report from the police area command in Bali. As soon as we get the details, I will give you the information," Mr Mshelizah said.

The incident highlights the risks associated with poorly regulated mining activities, particularly in areas where miners operate in unstable excavations.

It also comes shortly after the Taraba State Government hosted a roundtable on mineral investment, where investors reportedly expressed interest in the state's mineral resources.

The circumstances surrounding the collapse, the number of people trapped and whether rescue operations had commenced remained unclear as of press time.