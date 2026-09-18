Nigeria: Old Video of Nigerian Politician Ned Nwoko Campaigning for Presidential Hopeful Atiku Abubakar Resurfaces

IN SHORT: Some Facebook posts from around August 2026 claim a viral video shows Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko campaigning for Atiku Abubakar in Delta state. But the posts are misleading. The video was taken in 2023, days before that year's general election.

With Nigeria's next general election set for January 2027, some social media users have posted a video they claim shows politician Ned Nwoko campaigning for presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, while the audience chants Peter Obi's name.

In the video doing the rounds since August 2026, Nwoko attempts to address the crowd and can be heard chanting PDP, which stands for the Peoples Democratic Party. But the crowd appears to be chanting Obi, another presidential candidate.

The video is captioned: "Ned Nwoko was in Agbor campaigning for Atiku. But they keep on shouting PVC OBI, PVC OBIDIENT. Look at what happened. Delta State is OBIDIENT. NDC will win, even in Okowa's LGA, if we guard our votes!"

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Agbor is a town in Delta state, southern Nigeria.

Nwoko is a senator representing the Delta North senatorial district.

Most posts featuring the video claim that it shows the 2027 polls will be "interesting".

The same claim and video also appear here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But when exactly was the video taken? We checked.

Old video

A Google reverse image search of keyframes from the video showed it was first posted on social media on 21 and 22 February 2023, days before that year's general election. On TikTok, it was overlaid with the text: "Billionaire Ned Nwoko couldn't campaign for PDP as the crowd chanted Peter Obi in his face."

In the 2023 polls, Abubakar ran for president on the PDP ticket. But he is contesting the 2027 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress coalition.

Nwoko resigned from the PDP in January 2025 and later joined the ruling All Progressives Congress. Therefore, he couldn't have been campaigning for Abubakar or the PDP in late 2026, as the posts suggest.

The video is old. Posts that include videos without context can confuse the public and influence how potential voters perceive political parties and candidates.

More instances of this claim can be found here, here, here, here and here.