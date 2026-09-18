Africa: Mosimane Brings in Five New Faces As South Africa Begin Afcon 2027 Qualifying Campaign

New South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane has handed five maiden call-ups to Lebone Seema, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Yanela Mbuthuma, Puso Dithejane and Tashreeq Matthews in his final squad for the opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers.

Mosimane has reduced his initial 35-man preliminary selection to 30 players for matches against Guinea and Eritrea, followed by a friendly against Egypt.

Bafana Bafana host Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on 26 September before facing Eritrea at a neutral venue in Cairo, Egypt, on 30 September.

South Africa will remain in Egypt for a friendly against the hosts on 4 October, providing Mosimane with another opportunity to assess his squad during his first international window since succeeding Hugo Broos.

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"We have reduced the 35 to 30 players, not an easy thing to do," Mosimane said.

"We had to do our homework, who we called, why we called. But you must also understand why we couldn't call all the players."

Five newcomers given opportunity

Mosimane has largely retained the foundations of the side he inherited from Broos but has also used his first selection to introduce several new players.

Orlando Pirates defender Seema receives his first senior call-up, while Durban City midfielder Poggenpoel has also been rewarded with a maiden selection.

There are three newcomers among the attacking options, with Orlando Pirates forward Mbuthuma, Chicago Fire's Dithejane and Mamelodi Sundowns' Matthews all receiving their first call-ups.

Mosimane said injuries had influenced some of his decisions, while the extended international window provided an opportunity to look at younger players.

"We kept the core of the World Cup team, but we have five players out due to injury, and we also want to give young players a chance," he said.

Basadien and Maboe return

There are also several recalls in Mosimane's first final squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien returns after strong club performances, while Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe is back in the national set-up after previously being included in South Africa's World Cup provisional squad.

Cassius Mailula and Luther Singh have also returned to strengthen an attack containing established internationals such as Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis and Themba Zwane.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko and Shandre Campbell provide further options in a large 11-man forward group.

Captain Ronwen Williams remains the leading goalkeeper and is joined by Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss, with Mosimane retaining the same three goalkeepers selected by Broos for the 2026 World Cup.

Mokoena remains key figure

Teboho Mokoena is among five midfielders selected and remains one of the most experienced members of the group.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is joined by Maboe, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and newcomer Poggenpoel.

Mosimane has selected 11 defenders, including Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Ime Okon.

Olwethu Makhanya, Samkelo Kabini and Khulumani Ndamane are also included as the new coach looks to establish his preferred defensive combinations.

The immediate priority, however, will be the two competitive matches against Guinea and Eritrea as Bafana Bafana begin their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

"Two qualifiers, one friendly. Everyone understands the importance of the qualifiers," Mosimane said.

"But Egypt are also a big gun. It's important to face the big guns."

The Egypt friendly will conclude Mosimane's first international window and provide another test as the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach begins shaping a new era for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa squad

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Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samkelo Kabini (Molde FK), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers FC), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City).

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (Orlando Pirates), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire), Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Union Saint-Gilloise), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen), Luther Singh (AEL Limassol), Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk).