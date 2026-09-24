Zimbabwe/Sierra Leone: Warriors Face Sierra Leone in Afcon Qualifier Opener

Zimbabwe's senior men's national team will Thursday face Sierra Leone in a 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Stade Ben M'Hamed stadium in Morocco.

The Warriors are in Group E alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Thursday's encounter will be new Warriors coach Ramon Catala's first match since his appointment in July.

With the top two teams in the group set to qualify for the 2027 AFCON, Catala believes the Warriors have a chance of making it.

"The players are good, and everyone is pushing.

"We just need to believe in ourselves and push for a positive result.

"Our goal, just like everyone else, is to qualify, and we can do that. But we have to take it one match at a time," said Catala.

Zimbabwe will play two matches in five days, the second one being a clash against DRC at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.