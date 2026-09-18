Africa: Osimhen Leads Nigeria Squad As Chelle Hands Three Players First Super Eagles Call-Ups

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has handed first senior call-ups to Arthur Okonkwo, Isaac James and George Ilenikhena for the Super Eagles' opening two TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are among the established players in Chelle's 24-man squad, while goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and defender Ola Aina return to the national team.

Nigeria begin their qualifying campaign against Madagascar on 25 September before facing Guinea-Bissau four days later.

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Chelle has largely retained the core of his squad for the competitive matches but has also introduced three newcomers as Nigeria begin their pursuit of a place at the 2027 continental finals.

A separate, predominantly youthful squad is expected to be used for the friendly against Russia on 6 October.

Three newcomers given their chance

Okonkwo is one of three goalkeepers selected and receives his first senior Nigeria call-up alongside the returning Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.

Nwabali's return strengthens Chelle's options in goal, while Okonkwo now has an opportunity to establish himself within the senior set-up.

Isaac James is the new face in defence, where the return of Nottingham Forest full-back Aina provides another boost.

James' inclusion also comes with Zaidu Sanusi unavailable, opening an opportunity for the youngster to compete for a place on the left side of the defence.

Ilenikhena completes the trio of newcomers.

The striker joins an attack containing some of Nigeria's biggest names, including Osimhen, Lookman, Chukwueze and Moses Simon.

Osimhen spearheads strong attack

Osimhen remains the focal point of a powerful attacking group assembled by Chelle for the opening qualifiers.

The striker is joined by Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams, while Ilenikhena's inclusion gives the coach another centre-forward option.

Moses Usor has also been selected alongside Lookman, Chukwueze and Simon.

Chelle has opted for a relatively small midfield group, with captain Wilfred Ndidi joined by Alexander Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyeka.

Nigeria's defence includes several familiar names, with Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi joining Aina.

Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredericks, Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu have also been selected.

Several established players absent

While Chelle has retained many of his regulars, several players from previous Nigeria squads are missing.

William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are not included, while a number of established forwards are also absent.

Victor Boniface, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella, Terem Moffi and Taiwo Awoniyi have all missed out on the 24-man selection.

The reasons for those absences have not all been specified, while Sanusi was already reported to be unavailable.

Nigeria's immediate attention will be on collecting points against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau before Chelle turns to a different group for the friendly against Russia.

The Russia squad is expected to feature a greater number of younger players, particularly those from the Under-23 age group, allowing several senior regulars to rest after the two competitive fixtures.

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For Chelle, however, the opening AFCON qualifiers remain the priority as Nigeria seek to make a strong start with a squad combining an established international core and three players hoping to make their senior debuts.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo, Maduka Okoye, Stanley Nwabali.

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi, Isaac James, Benjamin Fredericks, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Olaoluwa Aina.

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyeka.

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, George Ilenikhena, Moses Usor.