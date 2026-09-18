Africa: In-Form Joseph Ede Oloko Earns First Benin Call-Up for Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has handed Joseph Ede Oloko his first international call-up after the striker's prolific form in Latvia, naming him in a 25-man squad for matches against Burkina Faso, Mauritania and world champions Argentina.

Oloko has scored 26 goals and provided six assists in 30 matches across all competitions for Liepaja this season, earning his opportunity with the Cheetahs as they prepare to begin their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying campaign.

Benin travel to face Burkina Faso on 25 September before meeting Mauritania four days later in their second qualifier.

Rohr's side will then head to Buenos Aires for a high-profile friendly against Argentina on 6 October.

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Oloko rewarded for prolific season

Oloko is the only newcomer in Rohr's squad and arrives with one of the most impressive scoring records among the players selected.

His 26 goals for Liepaja have put him firmly on the national team's radar, while his six assists underline his contribution beyond scoring.

The forward will now have an opportunity to compete for a place in an attack missing experienced striker Steve Mounié, who is unavailable because of injury.

Rohr has nevertheless selected several familiar attacking options, including Jodel Dossou and Aiyegun Tosin.

Rodolfo Aloko, Said Ngobi, Junior Olugbade, Olatoundji Tessilimi and Yamirou Ouorou are also included as Benin look for solutions in Mounié's absence.

Mounié and Verdon miss out

Mounié is one of two notable players unavailable to Rohr for the international window.

Defender Olivier Verdon will also miss out because of suspension, forcing the coach to make adjustments to his defensive options.

Yohan Roche and Mohamed Tijani are among the defenders selected, alongside Amiro Amadou, Charlemagne Azongnitode and Iréné Glele.

Rachid Moumini, Liam Omore and Tamirou Ouorou complete an eight-man defensive group.

Rohr has retained experience in midfield, where Sessi D'Almeida is included alongside Mattéo Ahlinvi and Junior Olaitan.

Dodo Dokou, Imourane Hassan and Samadou Attidjikou complete the midfield selection.

Qualifiers followed by Argentina test

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The immediate priority for Benin will be collecting points from their opening two TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Their first assignment against Burkina Faso promises to provide an early examination before the Cheetahs turn their attention to Mauritania on 29 September.

The international window will then conclude with a very different challenge against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 6 October.

The friendly provides Rohr's players with an opportunity to test themselves against one of international football's leading sides after their opening competitive assignments.

For Oloko in particular, the three matches could provide an opportunity to translate his prolific club form onto the international stage.

With Mounié unavailable, the Liepaja forward's arrival is timely as Rohr begins another qualification campaign with a squad largely built around established members of the Cheetahs.

Benin squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé, Serge Obassa, Marcel Dandjinou.

Defenders: Amiro Amadou, Charlemagne Azongnitode, Iréné Glele, Rachid Moumini, Liam Omore, Tamirou Ouorou, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani.

Midfielders: Mattéo Ahlinvi, Samadou Attidjikou, Sessi D'Almeida, Dodo Dokou, Imourane Hassan, Junior Olaitan.

Forwards: Rodolfo Aloko, Jodel Dossou, Said Ngobi, Joseph Oloko, Junior Olugbade, Olatoundji Tessilimi, Aiyegun Tosin, Yamirou Ouorou.