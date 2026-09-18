Africa: Burundi Book Semi-Final Place As Sudan Make Strong Start in TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Afcon Cecafa Qualifier

Burundi became the first side to secure a place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations CECAFA Qualifier on Thursday, while Sudan made an impressive start to their campaign and Ethiopia were held by Rwanda.

There were victories for Burundi and Sudan at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while Rwanda and Ethiopia played out a goalless draw as the race for the two places at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2027 gathered pace.

Burundi continued their excellent form with a 2-0 victory over Kenya in Group C, captain Amini Nshimirimana scoring both goals to take his tournament tally to four.

Nshimirimana, who also scored twice in the 4-0 opening victory over South Sudan, gave Burundi the lead after only 10 minutes following a slick build-up before beating Kenya goalkeeper Wayne Orata.

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Kenya attempted to find a way back into the contest but struggled to break down a well-organised Burundi defence marshalled by Cadeau Ndayishimiye and Radjabu Nzeyimana.

Nshimirimana made the points safe in the 68th minute when he headed past Orata to complete his second brace in as many matches. Kenya pushed for a response through Edwin Jumba and substitute Theodore Gitari, but could not find a way through.

The result leaves Burundi with a perfect six points from two matches and guarantees them top spot in Group C and a place in the semi-finals. They have scored six goals without conceding in their two outings.

Sudan also made an eye-catching start in Group B as they defeated Djibouti 3-0, with Wail Galal Omer scoring twice.

Omer opened the scoring after only eight minutes as Sudan immediately imposed themselves on the contest, before Ibrahim Samani doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second half.

Omer completed the scoring in the 84th minute to leave Sudan level with Uganda on three points ahead of a potentially decisive meeting between the two teams on Saturday. Both have a goal difference of +3, although Uganda have scored four goals to Sudan's three.

Djibouti, beaten 4-1 by Uganda in their opening fixture, finish their group campaign without a point and are eliminated.

The opening game of Thursday's programme produced the first goalless draw of the tournament as Rwanda and Ethiopia shared the points in Group A.

It was Ethiopia's first appearance in the competition, while Rwanda earned their first point after opening with a 3-0 defeat to defending zonal champions and hosts Tanzania. The result leaves Tanzania top of the group with three points, followed by Ethiopia and Rwanda on one each, although Rwanda have completed their two matches.

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The group stage concludes on Saturday with three crucial fixtures. Kenya face South Sudan in Group C, Sudan meet Uganda in a battle for control of Group B, while Ethiopia take on hosts Tanzania in Group A.

The three group winners and the best runner-up advance to the semi-finals on 22 September, with the two finalists earning CECAFA's places at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2027.