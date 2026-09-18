Africa: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup - Nigeria Make a Statement and March Into the Quarter-Finals

The Super Falconets produced an outstanding performance against England, winning 3-0. With a superb goal from Tosin Rafiu, crucial saves from Christiana Uzoma and a perfectly controlled second half, Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals in emphatic fashion.

Nigeria produced a magnificent display. Solid, inspired and ruthlessly efficient, the Nigerians outclassed England to secure a place in the last eight.

It took the West Africans just eight minutes to strike. On the left flank, Tosin Rafiu showed her pace and technical quality. After beating several opponents by cutting inside before moving back out, the midfielder unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net, leaving Katie Cox helpless. It was a superb goal and a serious contender for Goal of the Tournament.

England tried to respond but came up against an inspired Christiana Uzoma. The Nigerian goalkeeper first won her one-on-one battle with Princess Ademiluyi before producing another decisive moment from the penalty spot. Rachel Maltby saw her effort saved by Uzoma, who pushed the ball onto the crossbar.

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Nigeria took complete control after the break. Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei doubled the lead with a superb left-footed volley before Mary Mamudu ended any remaining doubt and completed an impressive victory for the Super Falconets.

Nigeria therefore continue their campaign with confidence and ambition. On Sunday in L̸ódź, they will face Colombia in the quarter-finals.