Liberia: TU Reasserts National Status

HARPER — William V. S. Tubman University President Dr. Olu Q. Menjay has rejected perceptions that the institution is primarily a regional or "rural" university, insisting that its mandate extends across Liberia regardless of its location in the southeast.

Speaking during the university's 17th anniversary celebration in Harper, Menjay said Tubman University should be recognized for its national mandate, expanding academic programs and growing contribution to Liberia's development.

"Let me say this clearly and unequivocally: Tubman University is not a rural university. It is a national university established by an Act of the National Legislature in 2009, funded by the people of Liberia, and mandated to serve every citizen in this Republic, regardless of county or background," Menjay said.

He acknowledged that the university's location in Harper has sometimes contributed to perceptions that TU is primarily a southeastern institution, but argued that geography should not determine its national relevance.

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"Geography should never be a measure of relevance. Our presence here is a testament to the vision of our founders that quality higher education must reach every corner of Liberia, not just the capital," he said.

According to Menjay, the university's national footprint is reflected in the work of its graduates, who are serving in various capacities in the public and private sectors across the country.

He also cited TU's expanding academic programs, research activities, community engagement and partnerships with institutions in Liberia and abroad as evidence of its contribution to national development.

While calling for greater national recognition and support, Menjay thanked the Government of Liberia for its continued assistance to the university since its establishment.

He particularly highlighted investments under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in infrastructure, facilities and improvements to the university's learning environment.

"The Government of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. is visibly and tangibly supporting Tubman University by investing directly in our infrastructure, upgrading our facilities, improving learning environments, and bringing our campus up to standard," Menjay said.

He urged faculty, staff and students to maintain high standards of academic excellence, integrity, innovation and service, saying the university must continue demonstrating its value through its performance and contribution to the country.

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Reflecting on TU's 17-year journey, Menjay paid tribute to the university's founders, successive administrations, faculty, staff, students, alumni, government, partners and surrounding communities for contributing to its growth.

"Seventeen years ago, a seed was planted in Harper. Today, that seed has grown into a tree whose branches stretch across this nation. Let no one reduce this tree to the soil in which it stands. Tubman University belongs to all of Liberia," he said.

The anniversary was celebrated under the theme, "Seventeen Years of Excellence: Advancing Knowledge, Innovation, and Service."

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, government officials, traditional and religious leaders and community members attended the program.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan served as guest of honor and keynote speaker.