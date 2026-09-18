Liberia: Boakai, Meeks Push Stronger Liberia-U.S. Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has held talks with U.S. Congressman Gregory W. Meeks in Washington, D.C., as Liberia seeks to deepen cooperation with the United States in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure and security.

The meeting formed part of President Boakai's ongoing diplomatic engagements in the United States aimed at strengthening Liberia's international partnerships and mobilizing support for the country's development priorities.

Meeks represents New York's Fifth Congressional District and is the Ranking Member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee. He also serves as a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee.

According to the Executive Mansion, discussions centered on the longstanding relationship between Liberia and the United States and opportunities to expand practical cooperation between the two countries.

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President Boakai highlighted his administration's priorities in democratic governance, peace and security, economic transformation, energy, infrastructure development and expanding economic opportunities for Liberians.

He said Liberia's years of peace and political stability should translate into tangible improvements in citizens' lives through job creation, stronger institutions, increased investment and sustainable economic development.

The discussions also covered Liberia's role as a member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term and continued cooperation with the United States on regional peace, global security and multilateral diplomacy.

The Executive Mansion said the engagement provided an opportunity to explore stronger cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, security and institutional development.

President Boakai was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister and Dean of the Cabinet Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Minister Without Portfolio Hadja Mamaka Bility; National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods; Director General of the Cabinet Nathaniel T. Kwabo; and Executive Assistant to the President Morie Nemah.

The meeting is among a series of engagements by President Boakai during his visit to the United States as his administration seeks to move Liberia's longstanding relationship with Washington toward greater economic and development cooperation.