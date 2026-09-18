Liberia: U.S. Calls for Transparency in Liberia's Mining Sector

The United States has called for stronger transparency, oversight and accountability in Liberia's mining sector, warning that the country's mineral wealth must generate jobs, skills, technology and sustainable economic value for Liberians rather than being lost through weak governance and illegal mining.

Outgoing U.S. Embassy Monrovia Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny made the call Thursday, September 17, during the official opening of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact Development Team's office in Monrovia.

Zadrozny said improved governance of Liberia's natural resources is essential to creating an investment climate capable of attracting responsible, long-term investors.

"The same principle applies to Liberia's natural resources," Zadrozny said. "Strengthening oversight, ensuring transparent practices, and addressing illegal mining--whether local or involving foreign actors--helps safeguard national revenue and supports responsible development."

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He said stronger oversight would help protect legitimate businesses, communities and the environment while ensuring that Liberia's mineral resources produce lasting economic benefits.

"Most importantly, they ensure that Liberia's resources generate the skills, jobs, technology, and enduring economic value that the Liberian people deserve," he said.

Zadrozny said Liberia should apply the same standards to all foreign investors rather than favoring one international partner over another.

"This should not be about choosing the United States over another foreign partner," he said. "Liberia should demand more from everyone."

He outlined what he described as a straightforward standard for investors operating in Liberia: obey Liberian law, operate transparently, pay what you owe, employ Liberians, train Liberians, transfer skills and technology where possible, protect communities and the environment, and when your investment is finished, leave Liberia stronger than you found it.

The U.S. envoy said American companies could compete under those rules and suggested that a transparent and predictable business environment would create conditions for responsible American investment.

His remarks come as Liberia seeks to expand investment in its mining and energy sectors and as the country develops a second MCC Compact that includes mining governance and energy among its areas of focus. MCC's current portfolio information identifies Liberia's compact under development as addressing energy and mining governance.

Zadrozny linked transparency in the mining sector to Liberia's ability to generate greater national revenue from its natural resources.

He said addressing illegal mining--whether conducted by Liberians or foreign actors--would help protect legitimate businesses and ensure that the country receives the economic benefits associated with its mineral wealth.

The call is particularly significant for Liberia, where gold, iron ore and other mineral resources form an important part of the economy and where concerns over illegal mining, environmental degradation and enforcement have continued to feature in public discussions.

A U.S. State Department report on Liberia's 2024 human rights situation, for example, identified mining among the country's more dangerous sectors and noted safety and accountability challenges associated with informal and illegal mining.

Zadrozny said responsible resource governance should also protect communities and the environment, ensuring that investment produces benefits beyond government revenue.

The U.S. envoy also used his remarks to deliver a broader message about Liberia's economic development, saying the country cannot build the economy it wants through foreign assistance alone.

"Liberia cannot build the economy it wants through assistance alone," he said.

He acknowledged Liberia's natural advantages, including its natural resources, young population, English-speaking workforce, Atlantic access and growing international interest in its energy and mineral sectors.

But he said declaring Liberia "open for business" must be followed by reforms that provide investors with confidence.

"Investors commit their capital where contracts are upheld, regulations are consistent, and disputes can be resolved fairly," Zadrozny said.

He added that investors need confidence in stable and reliable rules over the long term.

Zadrozny's remarks came as Liberia advances preparations for a second MCC Compact.

He said the first MCC Compact delivered US$146.3 million to rebuild the historic Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, as part of a US$257 million overall investment.

The second compact, he said, is focused on energy and critical minerals, sectors that could significantly influence Liberia's economic future.

MCC has identified Liberia's compact under development as covering energy and mining governance.

The MCC's compact-development model emphasizes transparency, accountability, evidence-based investment decisions and measurable results.

Zadrozny said the United States can provide technical expertise, train professionals, strengthen public institutions and work alongside Liberia to unlock opportunities in energy, infrastructure, critical minerals and other sectors.

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But he stressed that Liberia must take responsibility for the reforms required to create a stronger investment environment.

"We cannot make Liberia enforce its own laws. We cannot make institutions honor contracts. We cannot create transparency where officials choose opacity," he said.

"And we cannot want a better investment climate more than Liberia does. Those choices belong to Liberia."

Zadrozny said the next phase of the U.S.-Liberia relationship should increasingly focus on what both countries can build together rather than simply what the United States provides.

He said America remains engaged in Liberia through diplomats, technical experts, Peace Corps Volunteers and institutions supporting health, education, financial-sector governance and security.

He expressed confidence that American companies would continue to see opportunities in Liberia if the country strengthens its investment environment.

"Perhaps the next chapter in this historic relationship should be defined not by what the United States provides, but by what our two countries build together," he said.

As he prepares to leave Liberia after serving as head of the U.S. Embassy for approximately one year, Zadrozny said the United States wants Liberia to succeed.

"It is up to Liberia, however, to make those words real," he said.