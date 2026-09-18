Liberia: Commercial Court to Decide Motc-Brosius U.S.$3.3m Battle

After 13 years of litigation, a forensic audit, multiple judicial proceedings and a Judiciary Inquiry Commission investigation, Liberia's Commercial Court is set to deliver judgment Friday, September 18, in the long-running dispute between Monrovia Oil Trading Corporation (MOTC) and businessman Amos Brosius Sr.

Special Commercial Court Judge U-Jay W.H.S. Bright is expected to rule on findings from a forensic audit that have remained unresolved for years, potentially bringing to a close a case involving the ownership of Ducor Petroleum Inc., corporate accountability, judicial control of assets and more than US$3.3 million caught up in the dispute.

A Notice of Assignment obtained by the Daily Observer confirms that Judge Bright will deliver the ruling at the Commercial Court of Montserrado County at the Temple of Justice.

The case began in 2013 when MOTC, owned by Belgian nationals Charles Carron and Krisman Leemans, filed a Petition for Accounting against Brosius, who was then General Manager of Ducor Petroleum, a petroleum distribution company.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

MOTC asked the court to compel Brosius to account for his management of Ducor, asserting that the company was its subsidiary.

Brosius rejected that position, maintaining through his lawyers that he was the founder, investor and owner of Ducor Petroleum and therefore owed no fiduciary duty to MOTC.

He further argued that Ducor was a 100-percent Liberian-owned company, separate and distinct from MOTC.

That ownership disagreement became the foundation of the broader litigation: whether Ducor was a subsidiary of a foreign-owned corporation or an independent Liberian enterprise over which MOTC had no ownership rights.

The case was initially handled by then-Chief Judge of the Commercial Court Eva Mappy Morgan.

In July 2013, Judge Morgan placed Ducor Petroleum's assets under judicial control and ordered the company's accounts frozen pending an accounting.

Court records identify the affected assets as the company's accounts receivable; company checks in Brosius' possession and bank accounts held at LBDI and Ecobank Liberia.

The financial dispute later became more contentious when Brosius alleged that the freeze was lifted ex parte, without notice to him, resulting in the withdrawal of more than US$3.3 million.

He subsequently filed a complaint before the Judiciary Inquiry Commission against Judge Morgan.

The JIC found Morgan liable for unethical conduct, but the Supreme Court of Liberia later reversed the finding and exonerated her.

The commercial dispute, however, continued.

An international accounting firm, PKF, was engaged to conduct a forensic audit. Although the audit was completed, its findings did not immediately result in a final judgment.

The case subsequently remained unresolved for more than seven years, leaving the parties without a definitive ruling on the audit and related claims.

The prolonged delay eventually generated another judicial controversy.

Brosius filed a formal complaint before then-Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, alleging unconscionable delay in the administration of justice and arguing that the extended proceedings violated his constitutional right to due process.

He also raised allegations concerning conflict of interest and the handling of funds placed under judicial control.

The allegations triggered another Judiciary Inquiry Commission investigation.

On November 26, 2025, the JIC submitted its findings to Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr.

Acting on the recommendation, Chief Justice Gbeisay recused the sitting Commercial Court bench and appointed Judge U-Jay W.H.S. Bright as Special Commercial Court Judge, with a mandate to bring the matter to conclusion.

Judge Bright assumed jurisdiction in April 2026, placing the 13-year-old dispute on a new judicial track and paving the way for Friday's ruling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outcome could have implications beyond MOTC and Brosius, particularly for Liberia's commercial justice system.

The ruling could provide guidance on disputes involving parent-subsidiary relationships, corporate ownership, fiduciary obligations and the responsibilities of managers operating companies claimed by foreign investors while facing assertions of indigenous ownership.

The case also touches on broader questions surrounding foreign investment and Liberian participation in the petroleum industry.

At the center are competing principles: protection of legitimate foreign investment and protection of Liberian ownership and enterprise.

But perhaps the most immediate issue is the money.

Questions remain over what ultimately happened to the more than US$3.3 million that became entangled in the dispute, what the PKF forensic audit established, who was legally entitled to control the disputed assets and what responsibility, if any, attaches to those involved in the judicial control of the funds and corporate property.

Friday's ruling is therefore being closely watched by Liberia's business and legal communities.