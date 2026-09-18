Liberia: 'U.S.$1 Billion Revenue Now Funding Salaries, Health, Education'

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan says the Government of Liberia's achievement of generating more than US$1 billion in revenue since January 2026 is directly supporting public services, including salaries, healthcare, education and debt obligations.

Minister Ngafuan made the statement during an appearance on OK FM's "Morning Rush" on 99.5 FM, where he explained that the revenue milestone should not be interpreted as money sitting idle in government accounts, but as resources being collected and deployed to meet national priorities.

"This one billion we are celebrating is not money that is sitting in the bank. This is the collection of revenue from January 2026, which the government has been using to pay salaries, pay the media debt, as well as provide more money for drugs to be in the hospitals," Minister Ngafuan said.

According to the finance minister, the increased domestic revenue has enabled the government to assume responsibility for the ELWA Hospital, including the payment of salaries for health workers and other employees at the facility.

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He said government revenue is also financing key investments in the education sector, including construction of Arts and Sciences and Engineering buildings at Tubman University in Maryland County, as well as a classroom complex at Grand Gedeh University.

The government has also provided funding for buses intended to support workers at Jackson F. Doe Regional Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County, he said.

Minister Ngafuan further disclosed that the government has added more than 200 traditional chiefs in Grand Kru County and approximately 90 chiefs in Maryland County to the government payroll, with the financing coming from the national budget.

The finance minister said the revenue milestone demonstrates the importance of strengthening Liberia's domestic resource mobilization capacity and improving public financial management.

He said the government intends to continue implementing reforms aimed at increasing domestic revenue while ensuring that public resources are directed toward national development priorities.

Minister Ngafuan also highlighted government compensation levels, stating that the lowest salary for a civil servant in Liberia is currently about US$150 per month, while the average monthly salary is between US$400 and US$500.

He compared the figures with salaries he cited for civil servants in Ghana and Nigeria, saying the corresponding figures were approximately US$57 and US$54, respectively.

The minister cautioned against comparisons between the current administration and previous governments without taking into account the length of time each administration has been in office.

He noted that the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. had been in office for approximately two years and eight months and argued that its performance should not be compared directly with an administration that had spent six years in office without accounting for the difference in tenure.

Regarding the road connectivity to the southeast, which is basically turning to infrastructure development, Minister Ngafuan pointed to improvements in road connectivity to southeastern Liberia as evidence of progress under the government's development agenda.

He said the extension of road access has reached Harper, Maryland County, allowing NTA buses to travel by road from Monrovia to the southeast.

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"Now you can drive from here to Harper, Maryland by the road, and you no longer need to travel to another country, for instance the Ivory Coast, to get to Maryland and Grand Kru counties," he said.

Furthermore, Minister Ngafuan disclosed that the Cavalla River Bridge, which will strengthen the road connection between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire, is expected to be completed by March 2028 through counterpart financing involving the African Development Bank.

Minister Ngafuan said continued domestic revenue growth, coupled with prudent public financial management and development financing, would position the government to expand its ability to respond to the needs of citizens while advancing infrastructure and social-sector investments.