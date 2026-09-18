Liberia: Lima Considers Modern Multi-Purpose Ferry Coastal Transport

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), has announced that it is advancing plans to procure a modern, multi-purpose ferry to transform coastal transportation and strengthen the movement of people, vehicles, equipment, and cargo along Liberia's coastline.

The proposed ferry will be capable of transporting containers, trucks, buses, SUVs, earth-moving equipment, other vehicles, and passengers, providing an important alternative and complement to Liberia's road transportation network.

"Liberia must begin to fully utilize the enormous economic potential of its coastline and maritime resources. This initiative is about more than acquiring a ferry; it is about creating a modern coastal transportation system that connects communities, moves goods more efficiently, supports commerce, creates jobs, and opens new opportunities for regional trade," said Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner/CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority.

"We are committed to ensuring that any ferry service developed under this initiative meets the highest applicable standards of safety, environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and accountability. Through the Public-Private Partnership model, we intend to combine Government oversight with private-sector expertise and investment to deliver a sustainable service that benefits the Liberian people," Commissioner Lighe added.

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The ferry is proposed to operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with the Government, through LiMA, providing the appropriate regulatory and oversight framework, while a private-sector partner would provide investment, operational expertise, and commercial management.

The PPP will establish clear accountability for vessel operations, maintenance, safety, environmental compliance, revenue management, customer service, and overall service delivery..

LiMA views the initiative as an important step toward unlocking the economic potential of Liberia's coastline and strengthening the country's maritime transportation and logistics infrastructure.

The project has the potential to support employment, skills development, coastal commerce, private-sector investment, and regional trade, while creating new opportunities for Liberian seafarers and maritime professionals.

The Government will ensure that the vessel and its operations comply with applicable Liberian laws and international maritime safety, security, and environmental standards.

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As the project progresses, LiMA will engage relevant Government institutions, private-sector stakeholders, coastal communities, maritime professionals, and other partners to ensure that the initiative is technically sound, commercially viable, safe, and responsive to Liberia's transportation and economic needs.

The Government of Liberia is committed to harnessing the country's maritime resources to build stronger coastal connections, expand economic opportunities, and position Liberia's coastline as a greater engine of national and regional development.