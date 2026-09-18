Liberia: Health Facilities Employing Unlicensed Personnel Face Closure - As Pharmacy Board Threatens Tougher Actions

The Liberia Pharmacy Board has warned pharmacy owners across the country that facilities found operating with unlicensed pharmacists or dispensers will face immediate closure.

The Board said the measure is part of efforts to strengthen regulation of Liberia's pharmaceutical sector and protect the public from risks associated with the improper handling and dispensing of medicines.

Dr. Jefferson Harris, Inspector General of the Liberia Pharmacy Board, told reporters Thursday in Monrovia that pharmacy owners should ensure that all pharmacists and dispensers employed at their facilities are properly trained, certified and licensed.

Dr. Harris said compliance with professional standards is critical to protecting patients and reducing incidents linked to the improper handling and dispensing of medicines.

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He warned that allowing unqualified personnel to provide pharmaceutical services could have serious consequences for patients who depend on pharmacies for their medications.

Meanwhile, Dr. Menmon Dunah, Registrar General and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Pharmacy Board, announced that pharmacies found operating without certified pharmacists or dispensers will be subject to immediate closure.

Dr. Dunah described the presence of unlicensed personnel in pharmacies as a serious public health concern, noting that individuals who are not properly qualified to handle medicines could put the lives of citizens at risk.

He therefore called on pharmacy owners to comply with existing regulations and ensure that every person responsible for dispensing medicines meets the required professional standards.

The Pharmacy Board said it will strengthen enforcement measures against facilities that fail to comply with the regulations.

According to the Board, its current database contains more than 307 registered pharmacists practicing in Liberia, including four foreign nationals.

The Board said the registration of qualified professionals is intended to ensure that individuals providing pharmaceutical services meet the required standards and can be held accountable for their professional practice.

Dr. Harris also encouraged pharmacy owners to regularly verify the professional status of their employees and ensure that their licenses remain valid.

The Pharmacy Board is also calling on members of the public to play a greater role in ensuring that they receive services from qualified pharmaceutical professionals.

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Dr. Harris urged customers to ask pharmacists and dispensers to provide proof of their professional licenses before purchasing medicines or receiving pharmaceutical services.

He said increased public awareness and cooperation would help the Board identify unlicensed individuals working in pharmacies and support efforts to improve safety within the pharmaceutical sector.

The Board said its enforcement drive is aimed at ensuring that medicines are handled and dispensed only by properly trained and authorized professionals.

It warned pharmacy owners to take the directive seriously and ensure that their facilities comply with the country's pharmaceutical regulations to avoid closure and other possible regulatory actions.