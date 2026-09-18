Liberia: Jewel Lawyers Push for Bail

Lawyers representing former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor have withdrawn their request for a preliminary examination in the ongoing drug-related case and are instead asking Criminal Court "C" to release their client on bail.

The defense has filed a motion seeking Taylor's admission to bail either on her personal recognizance or through a bond to ensure her appearance as the case proceeds.

The lawyers are also asking the court to determine that the offenses with which Taylor is charged are not classified as non-bailable under the law applicable to the alleged conduct.

A major issue raised by the defense is the applicability of Liberia's 2023 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Taylor's lawyers argue that the allegations against their client relate to events allegedly occurring in 2021 and 2022, before the enactment of the 2023 law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The defense is challenging the government's position that the charges are non-bailable under the 2023 Act, arguing that the legislation should not be applied to conduct allegedly committed before it came into force.

Taylor is facing several charges, including importation of controlled drugs, unlicensed exportation of controlled drugs and substances, unlicensed sale and transportation of controlled substances, illicit trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, money laundering and aiding the consummation of crime.

The defense had previously sought a preliminary examination in the case but has now withdrawn that request as it pursues the bail application.

The latest filing comes after Criminal Court "C" previously granted Taylor compassionate home detention following arguments by her lawyers concerning her medical condition.

The defense is now seeking formal bail as the criminal proceedings continue, rather than maintaining her current status under compassionate home detention.

The government's position on the bail request is expected to be addressed as the court considers the defense motion.

Taylor remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in accordance with law.