Nigeria: Ibbu Student Reportedly Killed By Stray Bullet During Military Operation in Niger

400-level student of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, reportedly killed by a stray bullet during a military operation in New B

A 400-level student of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, Ismail Magaji, has reportedly been killed by a stray bullet during a military operation in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Magaji, a student of the Department of Public Administration, was reportedly caught in the gunfire following a communal dispute in the Wawa community under the Borgu Kingdom on Thursday.

According to reports, the military personnel were operating in the area following a land dispute that had allegedly triggered sporadic shooting.

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The circumstances surrounding the student's death could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Student preparing for final examinations

Mr Magaji was said to have been preparing for his final examinations before the university's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike.

According to reports, the student had remained at home for about two weeks in anticipation that the industrial action would be called off before eventually travelling to his hometown.

He was reportedly expected to commence his final examinations around 5 September.

A course mate, Yahaya Lawal, described the deceased as a promising student whose life was cut short at a time when he was preparing to complete his university education.

"Ismail Ishaq Magaji, described as a promising 400-level student of Public Administration at IBBU, should have been in the classroom preparing for his examinations and future in order to contribute to the development of society," Mr Lawal said.

He described the deceased as gentle, calm, accommodating and friendly.

"We will surely miss his gentility, calmness, gravity and simplicity. He was a very friendly person, very accommodating. It is very unfortunate and worrisome that he was killed by those paid to protect us in society," he said.

Mr Lawal prayed for the repose of his soul and strength for his family.

"May Allah forgive Ismail Ishaq Magaji all his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family the strength to bear this unbearable loss," he said.

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No official confirmation

As of the time of filing this report, there had been no official statement from the Niger State Government, the Nigerian Army, or other relevant security authorities concerning the reported death.

The circumstances of the shooting, including the identity of the personnel involved and whether an investigation has commenced, also remain unclear.

The incident has sparked concern among students and residents over the safety of civilians caught in security operations and communal conflicts.